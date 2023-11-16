2023 November 16 10:23

DFDS freight volumes down 1%, passenger volumes up 4% in October

DFDS's total volumes in October 2023 were 1.4% below 2022, according to the company's release. North Sea volumes were just below 2022 as robust automotive volumes were offset by lower volumes between primarily Sweden and the UK. Mediterranean volumes were below 2022 as demand currently is stagnating in both Europe and Türkiye. Channel volumes were above 2022 driven by the Dover Strait routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to lower activity levels, not least in the Swedish construction sector.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 9.9% to 38.6m from 42.8m in 2022-21. The number of passengers increased 4.0% driven by more Channel passengers. The number of cars increased 1.6%. The total number of passengers increased 29% to 4.5m for the last twelve months, 2023-22, from 3.5m in 2022-21.

DFDS operates a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees. DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.