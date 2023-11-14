2023 November 14 16:15

Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings

Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings through a combination of long-term time charter and pool agreements, according to the company's release.

This increases the total to twelve 25 - 40,000 dwt stainless steel vessels to be delivered on long-term time charters and pool agreements between 2024 and 2027.

The agreements represent a continuation of Odfjell’s long-term relationships with Japanese shipowners and shipyards and include six vessels.

The series of newbuildings will be built at multiple shipyards in Japan and are scheduled to be delivered from 1H2026 to 1H2027. Two of the vessels are 40,000 dwt stainless steel supersegregator chemical tankers with 28 tanks, while the additional four are 25-26,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers with 24 tanks. All vessels will be capable of handling a range of specialty liquid products.

The vessels will join Odfjell’s worldwide trades in a strategic combination of long-term time charter and pool arrangements. The agreements are entered into at attractive levels, and Odfjell has purchase options on the vessels entered on time charter.



Adding these advanced vessels is a notable step in the company’s ambitious fleet renewal plan. Odfjell’s fleet is currently recognized as the most energy-efficient in the deep-sea chemical tanker segment. The company’s experts have played a key role in the ship design process to ensure these newbuildings are as future-ready as possible.

Odfjell has already reached its goal of reducing the carbon intensity by 50% by 2030, and is currently testing a range of innovations to reduce emissions further.

The company has received multiple awards for its documented sustainability results, most recently the 2023 Tanker Shipping and Trade’s ‘Environmental Award’ and ‘Tanker Operator of the Year Award’.