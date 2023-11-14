2023 November 14 13:28

European Commission and Bulgaria inaugurate the Port Community System

Bulgarian ports are getting a major upgrade for efficiency. The European Commission and Bulgaria are inaugurating the Port Community System (PCS), which the EU co-funds with EUR 4 million from the European Regional Development Fund, according to EU's release.

The Port Community System is set to transform the way information is exchanged within port communities. This electronic platform links various systems operated by a multitude of organizations, creating a seamless network for sharing critical data and facilitating various services.

The PCS offers a wide range of services, including the swift and efficient exchange of information, electronic processing of customs declarations, and comprehensive data on the import and export of cargo. Its implementation aims to streamline port operations, promote information exchange, and ensure the highest levels of data quality and integrity.

The project spanned 44 months and comprised seven interlinked activities, each playing a crucial role in the development and implementation of the PCS.

The benefits of this initiative extend far beyond the boundaries of the ports themselves. By optimizing the flow of information and cargo, the PCS project will contribute to a more competitive and attractive environment for trade.