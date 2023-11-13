2023 November 13 18:07

New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens

A new land port serving as a gateway between southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and Nepal began operation on Monday, according to Xinhua.

The Lektse port is the fourth land port in China's Xizang, following the ports of Zham, Gyirong, and Burang.

With a total investment of 400 million yuan (about 55.7 million U.S. dollars), Lektse port in Zhongba County, Xigaze, is the highest port in Xizang to date, and has long served as a salt and grain trading point between China and Nepal.

Its opening is of great significance in helping to establish an all-round opening-up pattern in Xizang, a gateway to South Asia, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Nepal, according to Wang Fanghong, mayor of Xigaze.