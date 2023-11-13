2023 November 13 15:03

Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships

Enova is providing substantial support of a total of 171.8 million Norwegian kroner to Viasea Shipping for the acquisition of two hydrogen-powered container ships. Once completed, these ships will be deployed in Viasea's existing routes between Norway and the Northern Europe, according to the company's release.

Viasea aims to take the lead and inspire the maritime industry to invest in emission-free vessels. This vessel concept is designed for exceptionally lower energy consumption, combining new, emission-free technologies such as green hydrogen and rotor sails for the direct utilization of nature's own renewable energy. Hydrogen refuelling is initially planned in Norway. As hydrogen becomes available elsewhere along the planned route, the ships will be able to operate entirely without diesel.

At the startup the combination of hydrogen and diesel operation will result in over a 75% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent diesel-powered vessel. With 100% hydrogen operation, the ship will be emission-free.