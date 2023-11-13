2023 November 13 13:13

Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says

Sakhalin Gov. Limarenko: Designing of a new deep-water port has been completed.



The authorities of the Sakhalin region are considering the creation of a new industrial cluster on the island, with a deep-water port on the east coast as the core the cluster. This was announced by Governor Valery Limarenko who told about the project during the Day of the Sakhalin Region at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum (RUSSIA Expo) in Moscow.



“We are planning to create in conjunction with Gazprom a fuel production plant. Petrochemical production is also possible, and there are capacities in the immediate vicinity for the production of mineral and nitrogen fertilizers, full-cycle crop protection agents, and feed protein. These operations will be linked to a deep-water port on the east coast with terminals for handling crude oil, coal, gas condensate and with bunkering stations. The design phase of the cargo handling facility has already been completed. As a result, the regional economy will be given an additional stimulus for development, and a large number of additional jobs will be created in the central part of the island,” Valery Limarenko is quoted as saying on the regional government’s Telegram messenger channel.



PortNews has reported earlier that Rosmorrechflot and Multipurpose Cargo District LLC (MCR) in May 2021 signed a concession agreement for the construction of a new cargo complex with coal, oil and gas terminals on the eastern coast of Sakhalin. Under the terms, the investor will build a cargo complex with a capacity of up to 14.5 million tonnes on the border of the Makarovsky and Poronaisky districts by the end of 2026. The total investment in the project at the time of signing was estimated at RUB 35 billion. It was planned that 3.96 billion rubles for infrastructure development would be allocated in the federal budget.



Initially, the construction start was scheduled for mid-2023. The phased commissioning of the terminals will be carried out between 2025 and 2027. The facility design phase began in February 2022. In September, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko said that the design of the Poronaisky complex for oil product exports had been completed and confirmed the start of construction in 2023.