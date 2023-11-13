2023 November 13 10:09

LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Type Approval to ‘BeHydro’, a joint venture between CMB.TECH and Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC), for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine. It is the first Type Approval for a dual-fuel hydrogen engine, according to LR's release.

The new engine, which has a capacity of up to 2.7 megawatts (MW), offers shipowners the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%, with dual-fuel technology allowing the engine to continue supplying power using conventional fuels when no renewable energy or hydrogen is available.

The engine development, showcased at Europort 2023, is aimed at both shoreside operations and shipping use, and paves the way for BeHydro to develop larger capacity hydrogen engines in the future.

LR originally awarded Approval in Principle in September 2020 and has conducted a thorough and comprehensive Type Approval process to ensure safety and material suitability.