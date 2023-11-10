2023 November 10 17:04

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Friday it has received a 222.6 billion-won (US$170 million) deal to build two oil tankers for a shipper in Liberia by mid-2026, according to Yonhap.

The two oil carriers will be built at the shipyard of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., HD KSOE said in a statement.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing.

HD KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

With the latest deal, HD KSOE has received ship orders worth $20.36 billion so far this year, exceeding this year's order target of $12.94 billion, the company said.