  • 2023 November 10 17:04

    HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia

    HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Friday it has received a 222.6 billion-won (US$170 million) deal to build two oil tankers for a shipper in Liberia by mid-2026, according to Yonhap.

    The two oil carriers will be built at the shipyard of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., HD KSOE said in a statement.

    HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing.

    HD KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

    With the latest deal, HD KSOE has received ship orders worth $20.36 billion so far this year, exceeding this year's order target of $12.94 billion, the company said.

