  • 2023 November 10 12:43

    Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to make $60 million available for zero-emission trucks

    The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach will make $60 million in Clean Truck Fund Rate funding available through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) for vouchers toward the purchase of zero-emission, Class 8 drayage trucks that operate at the San Pedro Bay ports complex.
     
    The funds will be available to applicants starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at californiahvip.org.
     
    Each port is providing $30 million through the Clean Truck Fund (CTF) Rate, which collects $10 per twenty-foot equivalent unit from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port complex. The CTF Rate is a key component of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan goal of 100% zero-emission drayage trucks by 2035.
     
    The voucher program utilizes the existing HVIP funding application process to provide incentive funding toward eligible zero-emission truck purchases servicing the port complex. Launched by the California Air Resources Board, HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities similar to those adjacent to the ports. Funding is administered by CALSTART, the current HVIP administrator, on a first-come, first-served basis.
     
    Voucher enhancements funded by the ports are $100,000 per truck for fleets with 10 or fewer trucks, and $75,000 for fleets with more than 10 trucks — additional to the HVIP drayage voucher amount of $150,000 per truck and any other applicable HVIP voucher enhancements. The highest potential voucher amount is $250,000 per truck. This funding will support the purchase and deployment of up to 800 new zero-emission trucks.

    For a complete list of HVIP funding requirements, including the eligible trucks and dealers, visit californiahvip.org. For drayage purchasers who don’t meet HVIP requirements for this specific funding – and for other types of vehicles – funds are still available through standard HVIP and other HVIP categories, including over $100 million in other drayage truck funds.
     
    The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 22 consecutive years. In 2021, the Port facilitated $294 billion in trade and handled a total of 10.7 million container units, the busiest calendar year in the Port’s 115-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.
     
    The Port of Long Beach is a global leader in green port initiatives and top-notch customer service, moving cargo with reliability, speed and efficiency. As the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade, the Port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the United States, including 575,000 in Southern California. In 2023, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the fifth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.2 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.

