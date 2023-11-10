2023 November 10 09:56

Port of Tallinn starts operating LNG quay in Pakrineeme harbour

AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) signed an agreement with AS Eesti Varude Keskus (Estonian Stockpiling Agency, EVK) for the provision of port services in Pakrineeme harbour, according to the company's release. Port of Tallinn ensures readiness to receive ships at the LNG quay and is responsible for the administration and maintenance of the Pakrineeme harbour infrastructure, marine traffic management and, if necessary, pollution control manpower. The infrastructure of Pakrinemee harbour and the responsibility for compliance with its requirements belong to EVK, Port of Tallinn will not acquire additional assets and is only responsible for operating the port.



The term of the contract is four years with an additional four-year extension option. The economic impact on the sales revenue and profit of Port of Tallinn is nearly 0.3 million euros per year (fixed fee), for which infrastructure management and maintenance and permanent readiness to receive vessels are ensured. In the event of a vessel call, an additional fee for the management of marine traffic and the provision of services related to mooring is added to the fixed fee. At the moment, it is not possible to estimate the economic impact of the mooring, because it depends on when and how often ships will call the Pakrineeme harbour in the future.

