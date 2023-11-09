2023 November 9 14:43

Port of Oslo gets PERS-certified for the second time

The Port of Oslo (Norway) is being recertified through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). Port of Oslo first became a member of the EcoPorts network in 2012, and is now certified for the second time under the PERS. The certificate was handed over during the ESPO General Assembly, taking place today on 7 November 2023, according to ESPO's release.



PERS (Port Environmental Review System) is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 90 ports from 26 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts Network, and 34 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period, ensuring ports continuously meet the requirements.