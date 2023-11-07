2023 November 7 15:32

New Fortress Energy signs FSRU charter to start operations of LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil in January 2024

New Fortress Energy Inc. has executed a definitive agreement to charter the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (“FSRU”) Energos Winter from Petrobras starting in December 2023, according to the company's release. The FSRU Energos Winter will be immediately deployed to Terminal Gas Sul (“TGS”), NFE’s newest LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil which will start commercial operations ahead of schedule in January 2024.



The Energos Winter will be sub-chartered by NFE through the remaining term of the Petrobras charter with Energos infrastructure and then direct-chartered by NFE on a long-term basis with Energos. This will enable NFE to commence commercial operations at TGS in January 2024 and continue uninterrupted service on a long-term basis. Energos Infrastructure, the owner of the Energos Winter, is owned 80% by funds managed by Apollo and 20% by NFE.



