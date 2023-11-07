  • Home
  • News
  • MARAD announced over $653 million to fund 41 port improvement projects
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 7 15:02

    MARAD announced over $653 million to fund 41 port improvement projects

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced over $653 million to fund 41 port improvement projects across the US under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda this funding will help grow capacity and increase efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports. A significant portion of domestic and international U.S. commerce by weight , (over 2.3 billion short tons) moves by water. 

    The port improvement projects will strengthen supply chain reliability, create workforce development opportunities, speed up the movement of goods, and improve the safety, reliability and resilience of ports. These investments are part of the largest dedicated funding for ports and waterways in history – nearly $17 billion through the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

    The PIDP improves port and related freight infrastructure to meet the nation’s freight transportation needs. The program provides planning support, capital funding, and project management assistance to improve capacity and efficiency of ports in both urban and rural areas. Awards announced today include more than $172.8 million for 26 small ports to continue to improve and expand their capacity to move freight reliably and efficiently, thereby boosting local and regional economies while protecting surrounding communities from air pollution.

    Projects were selected based on their ability to improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods, as well as on how well they would improve port resilience. Other factors considered during the project evaluation process included the amount of non-federal funding an applicant committed to the project and how well the project enhanced economic vitality, supported workforce development, addressed climate change and sustainability, and advanced equity and President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 7

18:03 CyberLogitec announces the implementation of OPUS D&D in Yusen Logistics
17:40 Inchcape Shipping Services acquires full ownership of ISS-McKay Limited in New Zealand
17:13 ABS partners with Seatrium to launch world’s first Offshore Structural Health Monitoring Notation
16:43 China's largest LNG storage tank of 270,000 cubic meters now in operation
16:13 Gunvor linked to five-year charters for new AMPTC clean tankers
15:54 Lawmakers to give a priority to Russian-flagged vessels transporting export cargo from Russia's seaports
15:32 New Fortress Energy signs FSRU charter to start operations of LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil in January 2024
15:02 MARAD announced over $653 million to fund 41 port improvement projects
14:32 ONE announces terminal acquisitions in the US West Coast and Rotterdam
14:02 HHLA Executive Board and Supervisory Board recommend to accept the offer by MSC
13:42 First marine vehicle classed using ABS Autonomous Guide
13:24 Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers first biofuel in Korea as part of unique trial of HSFO-Biofuel
13:02 Davie completes purchase of the assets of Helsinki Shipyard
12:34 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling systems for five new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries
12:13 AD Ports Group acquires 10 offshore vessels for around US$200 million
11:22 S. Korea retakes No. 1 spot in global shipbuilding orders in Oct.
10:41 Neste partners with PTL Marine to supply renewable diesel to marine customers across California
10:15 Port of Long Beach secures federal transportation grant
09:54 PortNews Week 44 headlines summary
09:45 Wartsila plans to simplify its organisation and reporting structure, Marine Systems to be discontinued as a reporting segment

2023 November 6

17:11 Closten completes the 50-m research vessel design for KAUST
16:27 Gasum delivers second LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal, Finland
15:46 Newport News Shipbuilding continues hirihg push
14:31 China's largest LNG storage tank of 270,000 cbm enters service
13:59 Aasen Shipping orders three hybrid methanol-ready ships at Royal Bodewes
12:08 Siemens Energy and DAI join forces for green ammonia project in Egypt
09:54 Value Maritime inks first CCS review and approval for 4 new boxships

2023 November 5

16:12 Port of Kalundborg takes firm Net-Zero step
14:52 EPS welcomes first dual-fuel PCTC from Jinling Shipyard
11:48 Royal Bodewes awarded new hybrid orders from Aasen Shipping
09:41 Finnish firm contracted by Polish shipyard to provide installation service for Ro-Pax ferries

2023 November 4

15:32 U.S. invests more than $653M in ports to strengthen American supply chains
14:06 ABS publishes industry-leading requirements for liquid hydrogen carriers
12:18 Canadian shipbuilder completes purchase of the assets of Helsinki Shipyard
11:46 RightShip and AD Ports Group join hands for Maritime Emissions Solution
10:03 CEO of HAROPA PORT Stéphane Raison appointed VP for Europe of the IAPH

2023 November 3

18:04 Hamburg Port Authority CEO appointed as new IAPH President
17:07 DNV floating lidar advisory project facilitates energy planning for KREDO Offshore wind farms
16:30 Maersk to cut at least 10,000 jobs
16:22 NTK’s terminal operator successfully handles arrival of 225-meter Panamax bulk carrier in Vostochny port
16:05 Municipality of Rotterdam stimulates transition to shore-based power
15:30 The number of handled containers in the Port of Gothenburg up by 3% in Jan-Sept 2023
15:08 Rolls-Royce and Svitzer demonstrated the world’s first remotely operated commercial vessel in Copenhagen
14:45 Two electric “Tugs of the Future” from Sanmar Shipyards undergoing sea trials
13:34 ABS report shines light on complex regulatory landscape in maritime industry
12:51 Rhenus upgrades its canal push boats with SCANIA and Caterpillar engines
12:37 Aker BP: Construction of Munin platform has started in Thailand
11:29 Cheniere Marketing and Foran Energy Group enter long-term LNG supply agreement
11:08 Stabilis Solutions announces multi-year LNG bunkering contract with Carnival Corporation
10:08 Boomsma Shipping and Leonard & Blumberg place a joint order for the new construction of a series of 8,500 tons low-emission dry cargo vessels
09:17 Tanger Med and Port Said included in EU ETS directive
08:27 IACS announces the accession of Turk Loydu into membership
07:21 ENL Consortium signs investment deal with China’s Lianyungang Port Holding
06:38 Sweden to empty nearly 300 tons of fuel from ferry that ran aground

2023 November 2

17:52 India is interested in ramping up coal supplies from Russia, Consul General says
17:16 ‘World’s 1st’ ammonia-powered containership set to debut in 2026
16:40 Noble Corp. wins contracts for six offshore drilling rigs
16:02 Hyundai Heavy Industries receives an order from Hayfin for four methanol-ready Suezmaxes
15:43 South Korea successfully achieves simultaneous LNG bunkering operations on bulk carriers
15:21 Hoegh Autoliners and Yara Clean Ammonia partner to cut maritime emissions
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2023
14:57 Tyovene secures an order for three hybrid-ready SWATH CTVs from the Scottish company Maritime Craft Services
14:25 7 ports across Alaska receive combined $72M in federal grant funding
14:17 Far Eastern ports operated at 64% capacity as of early Oct 2023, RZD official said
12:30 S.Korea’s HMM expands bulk carrier fleet
11:57 New version of the Wartsila 31DF engine reduces methane emissions by an additional 41% on average
11:28 QatarEnergy LNG delivers the 1,000th LNG shipment to South Hook LNG Terminal
10:40 ITOCHU Corporation and Orascom Construction sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of ammonia bunkering in the Suez Canal
10:09 Klaveness Combination Carriers implements sustainable technologies for fuel efficiency
09:14 Hyundai Glovis allocates $1.85 billion for the acquisition of 12 LNG dual-fuel car carriers