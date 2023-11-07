  • Home
  2023 November 7

    PortNews Week 44 headlines summary

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:

    • Cargo traffic via the North-South ITC’ ports soar 64% in Jan-Sept to 4 million tonnes.
    • The Volga-Don Shipping Canal No33 pumping station rehabilitation project completed.
    • The 20-km-long tracks on railway access to Port of Lavna in Murmansk region, or 40% of the projected work, have been completed.
    • Four new city piers will be equipped n St. Petersburg in 2024-2025.
    • The most significant hydraulic engineering facilities in the Baikal basin are being reconstructed as part of national projects.
    • Far Eastern ports operated at 64% capacity as of early Oct 2023, with 110% projected for the year-end, RZD official said.
    • New gantry cranes commissioned at CPV Pervomaisky in Vladivostok.
    • Vladmorrybport purchased five RUB 1.7bn new cranes.
    • National Fish Resources carried out a major redevelopment of two fishing piers in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
    • Eurochem launches public consultations on the project of Ust-Luga fertilizers terminal project.
    • Cargo throughput at the Natsrybresurs berths rose 29% in Jan-Sept, to 15.8 million tonnes.
    • Glavgosexpertiza gives nod to the project of the terminal basin creation for handling coal from Syradasayski deposit.
    • The construction of a navigable dam at No4 hydroelectric complex of the North Dvina lock system has been completed.

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Russian companies will be compensated In 2024 for the costs of seaborne transport to Kaliningrad.
    • The operation of hydraulic engineering structures in the Moscow basin during the 2023 shipping season will last until Nov 17.
    • Work of the locks on Volgo-Balt will be completed as scheduled on Nov 15, 2023.
    • Navigation season ended on the Volgo-Balt Novgorodsky waterways and shipping area.
    • New agreements signed for the Middle Volga-Caspian Sea-Persian Gulf logistics project development.
    • FESCO launches a container service between Vladivostok and the Port of Chattogram, Bangladesh.
    • Belarus needs port facilities in Primorye to export its goods.
    • The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan proposes to create a single shipping operator for the delivery of goods to Iran.
    • The ST-192 design trawler Mechanik Sizov began fishing in the Sea of Okhotsk and Bering Sea.
    • The transportation of fertilizers in big bags may be allowed through the Kerch Strait.
    • First three China-bound coal carriers depart Port Sabetta.
    • The ports of Vladivostok and Nakhodka willl be linked with South Korea ports through a new container line.

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Russian authorities held several auctions in October to distribute part of the crab fishing quotas. Most of the lots (23) were allocated for investment commitments, which involve the construction of a medium-tonnage crab catcher with a length exceeding 50 meters. VARPE estimates the total investment in their construction at RUB 46-47 billion.
    • An agreement was signed in Tatarstan on the development and implementation of shipbuilding projects for Lake Baikal.
    • Nordic Engineering: The Port of Murmansk requires 10 additional tugs as part of infrastructure projects for the development of the Northern Sea Route.
    • Gazprom LNG Technologies LLC plans to build an LNG bunkering barge and an LNG-powered pusher.
    • The construction of a new floating dock at Yantar Shipyard with a lifting capacity of 12000 will take up to two and a half years.
    • A decision was made to build the third workshop of Zhatai Shipyard.
    • China to build 20 Optimax dry cargo ships for a Russian company.
    • Rosrybolovstvo will auction four crab quotas lots with an investment commitment to build medium-tonnage fishing vessels.
    • The ASCO’s ferry Mercury 1 enters service upon completion of a major overhaul.
    • VNIIR-Progress will supply electrical equipment to Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard for 34 RSD59-series dry cargo ships.
    • Gazprombank Leasing is interested in financing the construction and acquisition of LNG-powered vessels.
    • Nakhodka Shipyard completes the hull assembly of the eighth crab catcher of CCa5712LS project.
    • Perm Shipyard shipped next batch of five pantoon berths for electric vessels to Moscow.
    • Sea trials of L1100H electric catamaran (Looker 1100H) started.

    Bunker Market

    • There is gas, but there is no equipment: what prevents the introduction of LNG as a marine fuel.
    • The ten-month volume of bunkering in the Port of Vladivostok decreased by 11%.
    • VARPE proposed to cancel the surcharge rate for marine fuel.
    • The introduction of LNG as a fuel in Russia is hampered by the imperfection of the regulatory framework, expert says.
