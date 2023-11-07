PortNews Week 44 headlines summary
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:
- Cargo traffic via the North-South ITC’ ports soar 64% in Jan-Sept to 4 million tonnes.
- The Volga-Don Shipping Canal No33 pumping station rehabilitation project completed.
- The 20-km-long tracks on railway access to Port of Lavna in Murmansk region, or 40% of the projected work, have been completed.
- Four new city piers will be equipped n St. Petersburg in 2024-2025.
- The most significant hydraulic engineering facilities in the Baikal basin are being reconstructed as part of national projects.
- Far Eastern ports operated at 64% capacity as of early Oct 2023, with 110% projected for the year-end, RZD official said.
- New gantry cranes commissioned at CPV Pervomaisky in Vladivostok.
- Vladmorrybport purchased five RUB 1.7bn new cranes.
- National Fish Resources carried out a major redevelopment of two fishing piers in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
- Eurochem launches public consultations on the project of Ust-Luga fertilizers terminal project.
- Cargo throughput at the Natsrybresurs berths rose 29% in Jan-Sept, to 15.8 million tonnes.
- Glavgosexpertiza gives nod to the project of the terminal basin creation for handling coal from Syradasayski deposit.
- The construction of a navigable dam at No4 hydroelectric complex of the North Dvina lock system has been completed.
Shipping and Logistics
- Russian companies will be compensated In 2024 for the costs of seaborne transport to Kaliningrad.
- The operation of hydraulic engineering structures in the Moscow basin during the 2023 shipping season will last until Nov 17.
- Work of the locks on Volgo-Balt will be completed as scheduled on Nov 15, 2023.
- Navigation season ended on the Volgo-Balt Novgorodsky waterways and shipping area.
- New agreements signed for the Middle Volga-Caspian Sea-Persian Gulf logistics project development.
- FESCO launches a container service between Vladivostok and the Port of Chattogram, Bangladesh.
- Belarus needs port facilities in Primorye to export its goods.
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan proposes to create a single shipping operator for the delivery of goods to Iran.
- The ST-192 design trawler Mechanik Sizov began fishing in the Sea of Okhotsk and Bering Sea.
- The transportation of fertilizers in big bags may be allowed through the Kerch Strait.
- First three China-bound coal carriers depart Port Sabetta.
- The ports of Vladivostok and Nakhodka willl be linked with South Korea ports through a new container line.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Russian authorities held several auctions in October to distribute part of the crab fishing quotas. Most of the lots (23) were allocated for investment commitments, which involve the construction of a medium-tonnage crab catcher with a length exceeding 50 meters. VARPE estimates the total investment in their construction at RUB 46-47 billion.
- An agreement was signed in Tatarstan on the development and implementation of shipbuilding projects for Lake Baikal.
- Nordic Engineering: The Port of Murmansk requires 10 additional tugs as part of infrastructure projects for the development of the Northern Sea Route.
- Gazprom LNG Technologies LLC plans to build an LNG bunkering barge and an LNG-powered pusher.
- The construction of a new floating dock at Yantar Shipyard with a lifting capacity of 12000 will take up to two and a half years.
- A decision was made to build the third workshop of Zhatai Shipyard.
- China to build 20 Optimax dry cargo ships for a Russian company.
- Rosrybolovstvo will auction four crab quotas lots with an investment commitment to build medium-tonnage fishing vessels.
- The ASCO’s ferry Mercury 1 enters service upon completion of a major overhaul.
- VNIIR-Progress will supply electrical equipment to Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard for 34 RSD59-series dry cargo ships.
- Gazprombank Leasing is interested in financing the construction and acquisition of LNG-powered vessels.
- Nakhodka Shipyard completes the hull assembly of the eighth crab catcher of CCa5712LS project.
- Perm Shipyard shipped next batch of five pantoon berths for electric vessels to Moscow.
- Sea trials of L1100H electric catamaran (Looker 1100H) started.
Bunker Market
- There is gas, but there is no equipment: what prevents the introduction of LNG as a marine fuel.
- The ten-month volume of bunkering in the Port of Vladivostok decreased by 11%.
- VARPE proposed to cancel the surcharge rate for marine fuel.
- The introduction of LNG as a fuel in Russia is hampered by the imperfection of the regulatory framework, expert says.