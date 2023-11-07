2023 November 7 10:41

Neste partners with PTL Marine to supply renewable diesel to marine customers across California

Neste is partnering with PTL Marine to provide Neste MY Renewable Diesel to the marine sector across the State of California. PTL Marine, a division of Pilot Thomas Logistics, is a leading provider of maritime fuel and lubricants, supplies and last-mile logistics, according to the company's release.

California’s Commercial Harbor Craft (CHC) regulation, established by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), took effect on January 1, 2023. This regulation requires commercial harbor craft vessels in the state to use renewable diesel (also known locally as R99 or R100) instead of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), to limit emissions such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides for vessels operating in the state’s ports and near the coast. The regulation applies to the use of on-water diesel fuels in California harbors, ports, navigable waterways, marinas and marine navigation districts.

A CARB research found that renewable diesel, when compared with fossil diesel, can provide up to a 26.6% reduction in fine particulate emissions and up to 11.8% reduction in the emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in harbor crafts equipped with a Tier 2 marine-certified engine.

Additionally, renewable diesel is an immediately available solution to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Made from sustainably-sourced, 100% renewable raw materials, the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel results in up to 75% reduced GHG emissions over its life cycle compared to fossil diesel.

Since Neste MY Renewable Diesel has a similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, it can be used as a drop-in solution in all diesel-powered vessels without investments into new vehicle fleets, modifications to the engines or the fuel distribution infrastructure. It also delivers strong performance and meets all of the CARB requirements, including a flash point of 140ºF or greater.

Neste has been supplying renewable diesel to California since 2016. Neste now has an annual production capacity of 1.14 billion gallons (3.3 million tons) of renewable products globally. The production capacity will further increase to 1.9 billion gallons (5.5 million tons) in early 2024 thanks to the ramp-up of production at Neste’s expanded refinery in Singapore and the company’s joint operation with Marathon Petroleum in Martinez, CA.



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. The company refines waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials.

For more than 85 years, PTL Marine and its legacy companies have provided quality products and services to the inland and coastal maritime industry including fuels, lubricants, groceries, supplies, liquid terminalling and last-mile logistics solutions. PTL Marine serves its valued customers 24/7/365 with operations along the Mississippi River, the U.S. Gulf Coast and the U.S. West Coast.