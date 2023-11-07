2023 November 7 10:15

Port of Long Beach secures federal transportation grant

U.S. Department of Transportation officials on Thursday announced a $52.6 million grant to modernize critical on-dock rail capabilities and improve several key roadways aimed at speeding the flow of cargo through the Port of Long Beach, according to the company's release.

As part of the agency’s Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, the grant will fund the addition of a track along the Dominguez Channel Railroad Bridge, removing a rail bottleneck. The project is part of the larger Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, which aims to strengthen the Port’s competitiveness by enhancing on-dock rail capacity throughout the Port.

The Port of Long Beach’s Pier B rail yard accommodates containerized imports and exports flowing through the trans-Pacific trade route. It’s a critical juncture and rail hub for the entire country, enabling the nation’s largest port complex to connect to 30 other major rail hubs in 85 U.S. congressional districts.

The federal grant will also go toward upgrading and relocating several roadways within the North Harbor area to ensure the safe and reliable movement of goods hauled by truck drivers.

More than $662.2 million was set aside for the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which awards grants based on a project’s ability to meet cargo volume growth while improving the safety, efficiency and reliability of goods moving through seaports across the United States.

The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually. In 2023, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the fifth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.2 billion in capital improvements.