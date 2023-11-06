2023 November 6 15:46

Newport News Shipbuilding continues hirihg push

NNS is also working with the Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base office and Hampton Roads Workforce Council to build the next generation shipbuilding workforce



HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division continues to make progress in the area of workforce development acceleration, and is meeting hiring demand for skilled trades positions through community outreach efforts and on-site hiring events.



The shipyard recently participated in the What’s Next for Success Foundation career and job fair held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Hundreds of people, including local high school students, met with NNS talent acquisition representatives to learn about career opportunities at the shipyard, which is Virginia’s largest industrial employer.



Additionally, attendees were able to tour the shipyard’s digital shipbuilding mobile experience trailer, interacting with the tools used by HII’s next generation workforce. Sharing the digital transformation taking place within the company, attendees experienced the visual work instructions on tablets used in the shipyard, as well as a welding simulator, laser scanning and virtual reality and augmented reality.



“Our powerful mission at NNS, building the world’s greatest aircraft carriers and submarines, is only possible due to our greatest asset: a skilled and dedicated workforce,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources. “As we continue to make intentional investments to meet our hiring needs, community events like this are instrumental to that effort. We’re also intently focused on our retention efforts to ensure our newest shipbuilders have the tools and training they need to sustain long, rewarding careers.”



NNS is also working with the Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base office and Hampton Roads Workforce Council to build the next generation shipbuilding workforce through targeted investments in growing the region’s talent pipeline and reaching diverse populations.



The shipyard is hosting “Walk-in Wednesday” trade hiring events every Wednesday through Dec. 13. Those events are 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the NNS employment office, located at 5200 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA, 23607 – Suite 176. No appointment is necessary.



NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines.