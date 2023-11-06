2023 November 6 13:59

Aasen Shipping orders three hybrid methanol-ready ships at Royal Bodewes

Norwegian shipping company Aasen Shipping has placed an order for three new hybrid-powered methanol-ready self-dischargers at Royal Bodewes shipyard.



As explained, the ships will have a similar design as the previous newbuilds; however, they will have some upgrades. The self-dischargers will feature a large battery pack, which will enable peak shaving for both the main engine and the auxiliary engine. Offshore Energy said.



The cargo handling machine will be electric to reduce noise and emissions. In ports where shore power is available, these ships can both self-load and self-discharge completely free of emissions, according to the shipbuilder.



Furthermore, the 120-meter-long units will hold class notation methyl/ethyl alcohol-fueled ready. Once green methanol is available, these ships can easily be rebuilt to consume green methanol. In that case, the ships could operate completely emission-free, both in port and at sea.



“These ships are our and Aasen Shipping’s response to this challenge. Our joint goal is to utilize the technology available to become emission-free. These ships will cut emissions, reduce fuel costs, and also keep carbon costs to a minimum,” Royal Bodewes commented.



The order for three new hybrid-powered methanol-ready self-dischargers is followed after the Royal Bodewes built Aasfjell and Aasfoss, which were delivered in 2021 and 2022.



Aasfjell, dubbed the world’s first hybrid cargo vessel, was launched in October 2021. It has a length of 120 meters, a width of 15.8 meters and a draft of 7.5 meters. Together with Aasfoss, the ship is the largest selfdischargers with excavators in the market, according to Aasen Shipping.