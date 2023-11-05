  • Home
    Royal Bodewes awarded new hybrid orders from Aasen Shipping

    The ships will have a similar design as the previous new buildings built for Aasen Shipping

    Royal Bodewes is pleased to announce that Aasen Shipping has ordered three new hybrid poweredmethanol-ready self-dischargers. Delivery of the vessels is set for December 2025, April 2026 and September 2026.

    The order of three new hybrid powered methanol-ready self-dischargers followed after Royal Bodewes successfully built ‘Aasfjell’ and ‘Aasfoss’, which were delivered in 2021 and 2022.

    Main characteristics:
    LOA 119,95 m
    Beam 15,85 m
    Draft 7,50 m
    DWAT 9.400 tons
    GT 5.700
    NT 3.000
    Main engine 2250 kW Wartsila 6L25

    The ships will have a similar design as the previous new buildings built for Aasen Shipping, however with some upgrades.

    They will feature a large battery pack, which will enable peak shaving for both main engine and auxiliary engine. The cargo handling machine will be electric, which will again reduce noise and emissions. In ports where shore power is available, these ships can both self-load and self-discharge completely free of emissions.

    The combination of a modern hull, battery pack and variable frequency drive, reduce emissions and fuel consumption to a much lower level than any comparable ships in the market.

    Emission-free operations
    The ships will hold class notation Methyl/Ethyl alcohol fuelled ready. Once green methanol is available, these ships can easily be rebuilt to consume green methanol. In that case the ships can operate completely emission-free, both in port and at sea.

    To become emission-free is the biggest challenge of our generation. These ships are our and Aasen Shipping’s response to this challenge. Our joint goal is to utilize the technology available to become emission-free. These ships will cut emissions, reduce fuel costs, and also keep carbon-costs to a minimum.

    About Royal Bodewes
    Royal Bodewes has been building innovative, sustainable and highly cost-efficient vessels since 1812. From dry cargo vessels to self-discharging cement carriers and specials, like tankers and ro-ro, the list of vessels built is extensive. Royal Bodewes is currently building at three yards simultaneously in the north of the Netherlands. In addition to the Aasen Shipping vessels, orders include 2 dry cargo vessels for a Swedish ship owner, one cement tanker for a Taiwanese ship owner, one ro-ro cargo vessel for French Polynesia and several general cargo vessels for European owners.

    About Aasen Shipping
    Aasen Shipping is a family-owned company based in Mosterhamn, Norway. The company was established by captain-owner Hans Martin Torkelsen in 1981. Today the company owns and operates nine self-discharging bulk carriers, ranging from 6.000 to 9.500 DWAT tons.

