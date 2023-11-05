2023 November 5 09:41

Finnish firm contracted by Polish shipyard to provide installation service for Ro-Pax ferries

Team Electric will manage bridge systems installation, provide solutions for air conditioning and emergency generator room, crew accommodation



Finland-based marine design and technical services firm Team Electric has signed an agreement with Polish shipyard Remontowa Shiprepair Yard to provide electric systems consultancy and installation services for three Polsteam hybrid dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off passenger (Ro-Pax) ferries, Offshore Energy reports.



The agreement will support the project marking the extension of the Polish yard’s services to the newbuilding market. The three-year agreement coincides with the Finnish turnkey engineering solutions provider opening Team Electric (Poland), Gdynia as a subsidiary.



With a capacity of 4,100 lane meters and 400 passengers, the three ships represent a debut for Remontowa as a newbuilding yard, given the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel and the integration of battery power and hybrid propulsion systems.



Ordered almost two years ago, two of the ships will be operated by Unity Line and the third one by Polferries.



The first 195.6-meter ship is due for delivery by the end of 2025.



On each Polsteam ship, Team Electric personnel will project manage bridge systems installation, as well as provide solutions for air conditioning rooms, the emergency generator room, crew accommodation and across several ship-wide applications.



Team Electric’s new Polish subsidiary will be managed by Dawid Janik, Director of Procurement. His tasks will include simplifying and enhancing hiring arrangements for workers domiciled in Poland, whether engaged at home yards, at other European yards, or beyond.