2023 November 3 15:30

The number of handled containers in the Port of Gothenburg up by 3% in Jan-Sept 2023

According to the latest available statistics, the Swedish market has decreased by 4.5%. Other large European ports show an even greater decline, with the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp being two examples, each experiencing a 7% decrease in the first three quarters of the year.

During the same period, the number of handled containers in the Port of Gothenburg increased by 3% overall.

Approximately 60% of the containers transported to and from the Port of Gothenburg from the hinterland go by rail, a figure that few other international major ports can match. However, the decreased container imports combined with maintenance work on the country's railway infrastructure have led to a 9% decrease compared to last year's record levels.

The number of handled new vehicles in the Port of Gothenburg increased by 15% during the first three quarters of the year. Both imports and exports are increasing, and the port maintains its position as Sweden's largest vehicles port by a good margin.

RoRo, which stands for roll on/roll off, refers to trailers and other rolling cargo transported on ships with frequent liner services within Europe.

Intra-European RoRo traffic decreased by 6% during the first three quarters of the year. Like the container segment, import volumes have gone down, but the upturn on the export side has not compensated to the same extent as in the container segment.

Cruise operations in the Port of Gothenburg are heading for another record season with over 80 calls booked. The number of calls increased by four ships during the first three quarters of the year, and the number of passengers continues to grow. 1,253,000 passengers during the period marked an 8% increase.

The handling of conventional dry bulk vessels continues to increase as well. A total of 326,000 tons of dry bulk were handled, representing a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily driven by the export of forest products and construction materials.

The handling of energy products in the port decreased by 15% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an unfavorable storage market and investment and maintenance shutdowns at refineries.



The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. Around 30% of Swedish domestic and foreign trade passes through the Port of Gothenburg and over 50% of all container traffic.