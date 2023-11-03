2023 November 3 18:04

Hamburg Port Authority CEO appointed as new IAPH President

New IAPH Board ratified with Jens Meier appointed as new IAPH President Hamburg Port Authority CEO Jens Meier - the new IAPH President. HAROPA’s CEO and Chair of the Management Board Stephane Raison and Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka join IAPH Board as Regional Vice Presidents of Europe and North America.



The chief executive of France’s leading port took yesterday – for 2 years – the post of Vice-President for Europe of the International Association of Ports and Harbors.