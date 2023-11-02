2023 November 2 14:25

7 ports across Alaska receive combined $72M in federal grant funding

Seven ports and harbors statewide will be receiving a combined $72 million in federal grant funding which will be used to repair and improve infrastructure associated with maritime activity in the state, according to KTUU.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will be distributing roughly $72 million to towns around the state in an attempt to boost the economic production of marine ports by increasing job numbers and streamlining maritime workflow.

The money is being funneled from the Port Infrastructure Development Program, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and is part of a larger $653 million project to fund 41 ports across the country.

The locations in Alaska that will receive funding include:

$43.3 million for the Cold Bay Dock Infrastructure Replacement in the Aleutian Island town

$11.2 million for the Arctic Deep Draft Project in Nome

$8.9 million for the Yakutat Small Boat Harbor in Yakutat

$3.4 million for the Metlakatla Port Improvements Project in the Metlakatla Indian Community

$2.4 million for the Cape Blossom Port Planning Project in Kotzebue

$2.3 million for the Jackolof Bay Dock Replacement Project in Seldovia

$421,000 for the Deep Water Port Development project in Wrangell





