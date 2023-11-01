  • Home
  • News
  • Hoegh Autoliners announces sale of Hoegh Bangkok and purchase of Hoegh Jacksonville
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 1 17:03

    Hoegh Autoliners announces sale of Hoegh Bangkok and purchase of Hoegh Jacksonville

    Höegh Autoliners ASA, has reached an agreement for the sale of the vessel Höegh Bangkok (IMO931847) for a price of USD 63,000,000. Höegh Bangkok was constructed by Höegh at the Uljanik shipyard in 2007 and has a capacity of 6500 CEU. She is sailing under the NIS flag and is unencumbered, according to the company's release.

    The company has also declared an option to purchase the vessel Höegh Jacksonville from Ocean Yield for a purchase price of USD 43,220,000. 

    Per 30 September, the average market value of the vessel was USD 84 million. Höegh Jacksonville was built in 2014 with a capacity of 6,500 CEU and is one of the company’s best performing vessels when it comes to emissions. The company intends to finance the purchase price fully by mortgage debt through its fleet credit facility.

    The sale of Höegh Bangkok is in line with the company’s strategy to renew its fleet in anticipation of the first Aurora class vessel being delivered in July 2024.

    Following the transactions, Höegh Autoliners will continue to operate a fleet of 36 vessels, consisting of 31 owned vessels and 5 under long-term BB and TC leases. The company will expand its fleet with four new Aurora multifuel vessels between July 2024 and March 2025 adding 36400 CEU of capacity and another four Aurora vessels with another 36400 CEU of capacity by mid 2026.

Другие новости по темам: Hoegh Autoliners  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 1

17:03 Hoegh Autoliners announces sale of Hoegh Bangkok and purchase of Hoegh Jacksonville
16:45 Adani Gangavaram Port enhances infrastructure by inducting new cargo handling equipment
16:13 Orsted ceases development of its US offshore wind projects Ocean Wind 1 and 2
15:43 WCO and IAPH launch Guidelines on Cooperation between Customs and Port Authorities
15:13 DNV, AL Group to explore CCS on board containership, bulker newbuilds
14:43 PALFINGER presents latest marine crane generation at Europort
14:13 Biggest Chinese Antarctic fleet sets off to build research station
13:30 ONE forecasts 94% plunge in full year profit
13:29 PSA Singapore and Pacific International Lines expand collaboration on sustainability solutions to decarbonise global supply chain
13:12 MOL and Pyxis sign Collaboration Agreement for development and market expansion of electric vessels in Singapore and Japan
12:39 First three China-bound coal carriers depart Port Sabetta
12:38 Japan's coastal RoRo vessel successfully operated using biofuel mixed waste cooking oil directly with fuel oil
12:13 The Panama Canal announces new operational measures with nearly 50 days remaining in the rainy season
11:30 Wartsila begins a strategic review of its Energy Storage and Optimisation business
11:03 GSBN, DNV team up on verified data sharing in a major push for decarbonization
10:43 ABS and Sea Forrest sign pioneering MOU to advance maritime electrification technology
10:12 Silk Alliance members issue open letter on collective vision and unveil implementation plan for the green corridor cluster
09:56 MEYER Group to acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job

2023 October 31

18:06 South African Navy names the multi mission inshore patrol vessel
17:36 Stamford Shipping, Green Marine Group to invest in methanol-powered ships
17:06 South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean speeds up construction of LNG carriers
16:58 Furetank and Algoma Central form a joint venture agreement to build four dual-fuel product tankers
16:24 Norsepower, IINO Lines, and Mizuho Leasing combine to launch rotor sail initiative
15:24 MISC partners with Pengerang LNG for LNG FSU project
14:55 Petronas and GIC to invest in green ammonia project in India
14:37 C2X secures the concession for a 47ha large site for green methanol production in the Port of Huelva
12:54 Hafnia implements Starlink satellite communications service fleetwide
12:14 NYK starts conversion of LNG fueled tugboat Sakigake to an ammonia-fueled tugboat
11:48 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of new Roll-on/Roll-off ship FUGAKU MARU in Shimonoseki
11:24 Brunswick on track to be top U.S. auto and RoRo port
10:47 Russia to order 24 ships for the Caspian Sea at an Indian shipyard
10:07 Migrant protest disrupts Acadia port of Rhodes

2023 October 30

18:05 Equinor signs new supply agreement for natural gas with Germany’s major energy company RWE
17:33 Export of South Korean passenger cars up 16 pct in Q3 on eco-friendly models
16:45 CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivers new eco-friendly bulker to Huaxia Leasing
16:05 Rauma shipyard celebrates the launch and christening of Spirit of Tasmania IV
15:30 Anemoi signs deal with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group to develop Rotor Sail designs for LNG carriers
15:03 Mitsui and Hokuriku Electric Power Company to develop a hydrogen-ammonia supply chain in the Port of Tsuruga
14:51 Damen Shipyards delivers three new ASD Tugs to Poland’s WUZ Port and Maritime Services
14:23 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 231.8 bln-won order for crude carriers
13:50 NCSP’s nine-month net profit rose 3.8% to RUB 22.2 bn
13:30 Eastern Pacific adds three more 210,000-dwt bulker newbuildings to its original order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry
13:08 CRE Train East Corridor surpasses 4,500 trips in 2023
12:53 Chinese drilling giant rejects Norwegian national security concerns over rig charters
12:32 Hanwha Ocean to design digital vessels with ABS
10:54 Boskalis orders large 31,000 m3 trailing suction hopper dredger from Royal IHC
10:19 Fincantieri and Leonardo sign MoU for the underwater systems
09:57 CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its EURAF 1 service connecting North Europe with West Africa

2023 October 29

16:01 Kongsberg Digital introduces VPM application to optimise merchant fleet
14:19 HaiSea Wamis completes world’s 1st tanker escort with full electric power
13:24 Boskalis and Royal IHC reach agreement on contract for a 31,000 m3 TSHD
12:07 The València Port Pilots’ Corporation starts up its advanced simulator
11:48 NBBB contracted to build NOMARS uncrewed autonomous vessel for Dep't of Defense's R&D agency
10:53 Hamburg, Halifax and Valencia ports to create innovation hubs

2023 October 28

16:05 PortNews Week 43 headlines summary
15:39 Harren Group announces its new Harren Ship Management brand
14:02 COSCO SHIPPING Ports' total throughput increased by 4.1% YoY to 35,603,127 TEU in Jul-Sept 2023
12:18 GCMD unveils timelines for pilot tests of crude algae oil, bio-methanol and renewable LNG
11:58 Fuel oil and VGO exports from Russia to India hit record high in Sept - Reuters
10:45 Bunker Holding and ammonia producer NeoGreen ink agreement

2023 October 27

18:06 Knutsen takes delivery of third LNG carrier
17:42 HD Hyundai develops electric propulsion system for large ships
17:23 China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings
17:06 Manisa orders up to 8 cargo ships from CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding
16:32 Containerships hit their highest average age to date
16:19 China ports container volume rises 5.2% from January to September 2023
15:46 MOL and Cosmo Oil sign MoU to study ocean transport for development of CCS value chain
14:43 Sevmash starts building a huge dock for floating out nuclear submarines
14:23 Port Houston container volume down 4% in September 2023
13:52 ONE launches India Ocean Mediterranean service