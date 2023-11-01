2023 November 1 12:38

Japan's coastal RoRo vessel successfully operated using biofuel mixed waste cooking oil directly with fuel oil

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group company MOL Coastal Shipping, Ltd. today announced that an MOL Coastal Shipping-operated 499 GT coastal RoRo vessel, the "Tetsuun Maru No.1" (shipowner: Tetsuun Kisen KK.), was successfully operated using biofuel made by mixing waste cooking oil directly with heavy fuel oil.



The biofuel used on the vessel is made by mixing waste cooking oil derived from vegetable oils and fats in Japan without chemical treatment with heavy fuel oil. This marks Japan's first initiative to use this kind of biofuel to marine vessels.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. supplied the biofuel to the vessel in the Chukyo region as part of a research program on marine applications of biofuels by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, in cooperation with Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd., the cargo shipper. The vessel operated on the biofuel mixture for about a month, plying a route between Mikawa Bay and Tokyo Bay, and reported no flammability problems or other issues.

Until now, the main raw material for biofuels has been Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), which is produced by chemical processing of waste cooking oil and methanol. In this project, used cooking oil was mixed with heavy oil A (mixing ratio of Bio was 24%) in almost its original form as straight vegetable oil (SVO) and used in a general-purpose ship type, 499 GT coastal RoRo vessel. Since the SVO undergoes no methyl esterification or hydrogenation process, it is likely to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions even more than other biofuels and can be supplied at a lower cost.

This initiative on coastal RoRo vessels follows a sea trial for use of liquefied biomethane fuel conducted in June.