2023 October 30 13:08

CRE Train East Corridor surpasses 4,500 trips in 2023

In 2023, the CRE Train East Corridor, which includes the ports at Manzhouli, Suifenhe, and Tongjiang, a total of 4,583 trips were made on CRE trains., transporting 489,000 TEUs of goods, up 9% and 21.9%, respectively from the last year, according to China Railway's release.

Specifically, the Manzhouli Railway Port witnessed 3,891 train trips, carrying 420,000 TEUs of goods, while the Suifenhe Railway Port saw 684 train trips, transporting 68,000 TEUs of goods. During the third quarter of this year, the Tongjiang Railway Port launched 8 train trips and transported 880 TEUs of goods. This new route has opened up an additional international railway transportation channel for CRE trains.

The CRE Train East Corridor currently connects with 13 countries, including Russia, Poland, Germany, Belgium, and others. It spans over 60 cities within China and encompasses 24 different routes. These freight trains are employed for transporting a dozen distinct categories of goods, such as electrical products, daily commodities, industrial machinery, metals, agricultural and sideline products, wood, and more. In the first nine months of 2023, the return trips on the CRE Train East Corridor accounted for nearly half of the national total, with the Manzhouli Railway Port leading in terms of the number of return trips across the entire country.