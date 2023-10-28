2023 October 28 15:39

Harren Group announces its new Harren Ship Management brand

Harren Group is moving into the third ship management sector with the new Harren Ship Management brand. Harren Ship Management will provide full technical and crew management services for vessels within the Harren Group and to external customers, Seatrade Maritime reports.



The fleet under management currently consists of 65 units of all key vessel types.



Ship management services are available for all major vessel types, including heavy-lift and multi-purpose vessels, tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore wind.



Harren Group Managing Director Nils Aden describes the new service as “a multi-million-dollar asset deserves more than standard off-the-shelf management. It’s vital to be proactive about taking the many constantly changing parameters into account. This ranges from managing opex in different market cycles to dynamically adapting charterer requirements and adjusted asset strategies.”