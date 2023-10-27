2023 October 27 17:23

China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings

The port of Zhoushan secured fourth place in the 2022 global bunker port rankings at the International Petroleum Enterprise Conference (IPEC) 2023, which opened on Wednesday in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, according to Xinhua.

The China Petroleum Circulation Association released the "2022 Top Ten Global Ship Bunker Ports" rankings at the conference. The port of Zhoushan moved up one slot from its 2021 ranking with 6.02 million tonnes of ship bunkering recorded in 2022.

Hosted by the Zhejiang provincial government, the IPEC 2023 has attracted more than 200 enterprises in the petroleum and gas industries from over 20 countries.

Nineteen major projects were signed at the conference on Wednesday, involving a total agreement value of 73.7 billion yuan (10 billion U.S. dollars), which covers the core business areas of the whole industrial chain of petroleum and gas, such as new and high-end materials, petroleum and gas storage and transportation, as well as comprehensive utilization of new energy.

Benefiting from the establishment of the Zhejiang pilot free trade zone in 2017, Zhoushan has been committed to boosting its petroleum and gas industrial chain and the trade of bulk commodities including petroleum, natural gas, iron ore, non-ferrous metals, grain and coal.