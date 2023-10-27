2023 October 27 14:23

Port Houston container volume down 4% in September 2023

Port Houston has once again experienced a significant increase in loaded exports through its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, according to the company's release. Loaded exports handled in September were the highest on record for a September in the Port’s history.

Port Houston handled 124,739 loaded export TEUs this month, representing a 21% increase compared to September 2022. The trend of increasing export volumes is expected to continue as the demand for resins remains high. Port Houston exports various types of resins, such as PE, PVC, and PP.

Port Houston is by far the top export port of resins in the US and has a 59% share of the resin export market in the United States. Primary export destinations are China, Brazil, and Belgium.

Loaded import volumes at Port Houston in September were 156,161 TEUs, a decline of 12% compared to last September and 8% year-to-date. Total container volumes at Port Houston are down by just 4% through September, currently totaling 2,835,750 TEUs. At Port Houston’s breakbulk facilities, general cargo declined 22% and steel imports declined 15% yearto-date. Total tonnage through Port Houston terminals is down 7% through September at 37,893,523 short tons. Auto import units remain strong however, with an increase of 65% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2022.

