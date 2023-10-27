2023 October 27 11:02

Transnet National Ports Authority issues RFI for the development of a terminal facility and related facilities for hydrogen initiatives

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the development of a terminal facility and related facilities for hydrogen initiatives at its commercial seaports.

The RFI assesses market interest in developing, designing, constructing, financing, operating, and maintaining an import and export terminal for hydrogen initiatives. This includes green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, and or grey hydrogen at the ports of Cape Town, Durban, East London, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, Port Elizabeth, and Saldanha.

The project is also in line with the Hydrogen Society Roadmap for South Africa, approved by Cabinet in 2021. It also supports the National Development Plan 2030, which advocates for increased investment in an energy sector that is both economically inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is one of six operating divisions of Transnet SOC Ltd. The National Ports Authority is responsible for the safe, effective and efficient economic functioning of the national port system, which it manages in a landlord capacity. It provides port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa – Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay and Ngqura.