  • 2023 October 26 13:41

    Hutchison Ports completes 50% of the expansion of the terminal in the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas

    Hutchison Ports has completed 50% of the expansion works for a terminal located at Mexico’s major Pacific coast port of Lazaro Cardenas with a $220 million investment, the firm said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

    The expansion is set to boost the terminal’s capacity to handle 2 million 20-foot container equivalent units (TEU’s) from 1.3 million, according a company statement.

    Hutchison Ports moved more than 800 containers per eight-hour shift in the first semester of the year.

    The company obtained a partial cession of rights to operate the busy terminal in 2003.

