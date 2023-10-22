  • Home
  • News
  • Korea's HMM creditors convert $739 mn bonds into shares
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 22 12:31

    Korea's HMM creditors convert $739 mn bonds into shares

    The stock price will further drop and affect the container line's sale price, market watchers say

    Shares of HMM Co., South Korea’s No. 1 container line, are likely to fall as its main creditors exchanged perpetual convertible bonds (CBs) and bonds with warrants (BWs) worth 1 trillion won ($739.1 million) for stocks on Friday, according to the Kospi-listed firm’s regulatory disclosure, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

    The creditors, state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) and state-owned ship finance institution Korea Ocean Business Corp. (KOBC) converted the BWs worth 600 billion won and CBs worth 400 billion won into the stocks on Oct. 20, HMM said.

    The conversion increased the number of issued shares in HMM by 200 million to some 689 million, raising the combined holding rate of KDB and KOBC from 40.65% to 57.88%.

    On July 20, the creditors announced they will sell all HMM shares they own and the new stocks to be converted from the bonds.

    Meanwhile, on Sept. 22, HMM requested the creditors to approve its early repayment of the 1 trillion won bonds as the securities’ interest rate was set to jump from 3% to 6% on Oct. 25.

    But the creditors had rejected the request as they were able to acquire the share at 5,000 won apiece via the conversion. The price is much cheaper than the 14,000-16,000 won range, where the stock has remained since the request.

    As the conversion has diluted the other investors’ ownership, HMM stock price will fall in the short term, market watchers say. Since the creditors announced the sale of HMM shares three months ago, its stock price has dropped 30.7% to 14,060 won as of Oct. 20.

    KDB and KOBC still hold 1.68 trillion won worth of CBs and BWs and plan to convert the securities into stocks by 2025. If they do so, the total number of issued shares in HMM will exceed 1 billion, further diluting the other stakeholders’ ownership.

    If the HMM stock price further drops, the company's sale price could also fall. Three bidders – LX Group, Harim Co. and Dongwon Industries Co. – are intensifying competition to buy the shipping firm, which has been put on sale since March.  

    The value of HMM’s controlling stake was estimated at 8 trillion won in the early stage of the sale process. It has fallen to 5 trillion-6 trillion won, banking sources said.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 22

16:19 Drydocks World completes conversion of Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU vessels
14:08 A survey in South Korea showed that 64% of migrant workers in shipbuilding industry want to change jobs:
13:27 Converted OSV enters service in the UK as an underwater surveillance ship
12:31 Korea's HMM creditors convert $739 mn bonds into shares
10:04 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine incident

2023 October 21

15:39 Vancouver Fraser Port Authority joins IPCSA’s global membership
14:03 Stolt Tankers’ carbon-insetting programme is helping reduce emissions for customers
12:17 IMO holds a workshop on how to draft national legislation to implement IMO instruments
11:13 ABS Japan national committee meeting addressed transformational technologies, sustainability solutions, market trends in the shipping industry
10:09 Austal opens new maintenance facility supporting the TTCG

2023 October 20

18:07 Shell Western LNG and MSC Cruises completed the first bunkering of LNG-powered vessel MSC Euribia in Rotterdam
17:35 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Asia for the first time in three years
17:07 Royal Niestern Sander successfully launches EasyMax 3
16:47 Prince Rupert Port Authority to begin construction on $750 mln export logistics project
15:46 Rosrybolovstvo’s total ‘crab quota’ sale price exceeded initial cost by almost RUB10 bn
14:59 Port of Valencia volumes up 2.09% to 6,294,649 tonnes in September 2023
14:30 DEME awarded new contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farm in Taiwan
13:54 NYK launches sixth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier
13:25 China Classification Society issues certificate for the first hydrogen fuel cell powered demonstration ship “Sanxia Qingzhou 1 in China
11:41 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 11.8% to 829,429 TEUs in September 2023
11:09 Germany builds up LNG import terminals
10:30 ORLEN adds two new LNG carriers to its fleet
10:10 HD Hyundai partners with Siemens for smart shipyard construction
09:46 Russian grain exports to China soar more than threefold year-to-date
09:35 Kongsberg delivers 23% CO2 emissions cut for Norwegian coastal ship operator

2023 October 19

18:07 Nokia and EGC to deploy the first Private Wireless network at a Caribbean port for KFTL
17:46 SAFEEN Group and SOCAR sign MoU to collaborate on maritime and shipping sector in Azerbaijan
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul to launch new joint venture company for cabotage business in Brazil
17:06 HPC to optimize Rail Terminal of ALG Company in Kazakhstan
16:54 Russia and China outline steps to boost transit freight traffic along the NSR to 50 million tonnes by 2030
16:42 COLI Shipping & Transport completes transport of a 140-tonne shiploader and related project cargo
16:15 E-Pusher 1 nominated for Ship of the year award 2023
15:43 Wilhelmsen Port Services assumes 100% control of joint venture in Sweden
15:23 COSCO SHIPPING South America signs strategic cooperation agreement with CCIC South America
14:59 Kalmar and GMP Le Havre continue partnership with another repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers
13:44 Seatrium successfully delivers Floating Production Unit for Gulf of Mexico project
13:25 HAV Hydrogen and Norwegian Electric Systems complete successful test of hydrogen fuel cell with control system
12:31 First RITM-200 reactor for the 22220-series nuclear-powered icebreaker Chukotka successfully shipped
12:01 Mabanaft and Fairplay Towage sign MoU for the supply of hydrogen to tugboats in the Port of Hamburg
11:34 Hamburg Port Authority adjusts port fees as of January 2024
11:17 ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled vessel
10:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2023
10:41 CMHI contracts TMC for FPSO delivery
09:41 Global Ports announces Q3 and 9M 2023 operational results
09:29 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries starts construction of a 2-stroke LNG carrier for CoolCo

2023 October 18

18:07 ONE adds new service from Southeast Asia to India and Gulf
17:43 NYK, MTI and Nabtesco launch sound-analysis tool to detect ship-equipment abnormalities
17:13 APM Terminals Suape to operate the new container terminal in Pernambuco, Brazil
16:38 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
16:13 Russian parliament gives nod to LNG exports from the Artic projects
15:13 Gasum delivers LNG cargo to Inkoo terminal
14:43 ICTSI starts construction of new container terminal in East Java, Indonesia
14:03 Port of Helsinki total cargo traffic down 9.1% to 10.4 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2023
13:34 Porthos to develop the first CO2 storage project in the Netherlands
13:11 Thuraya releases Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product
12:43 Excelerate Energy and Petrobras sign 10-year charter for FSRU Sequoia
12:10 Nowhere Networks enters a strategic partnership with Vantage Towers
11:42 Norwegian logistics company orders Konecranes Generation 6 mobile harbor crane for new terminal
11:29 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Combi Freighters 3850
11:00 Egypt, China sign agreements to produce green fuel at Suez Canal Economic Zone
10:45 Norsepower to provide rotor sails for the third LNG-powered, wind-assisted LCO2 carrier for Northern Lights
10:23 Port of Montreal receives $150M for container terminal project
09:59 FLNG Hilli offloads 100th LNG cargo

2023 October 17

18:07 ICS Publications announces updates to the Tanker Safety Guide to ensure alignment with the latest International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals
17:48 Suez Canal Authority to increase transit fees by 5-15 percent starting mid-Jan 2024
17:23 CIMC SOE floats out Hartmann’s LNG-powered LEG carrier
16:58 Port of Tanjung Pelepas breaks 12-hour shift volume record
16:06 Fujairah bunker sales down by 5.9% on year to three-month low in September 2023
15:45 The Port of Barcelona closes the North Terminal of the World Trade Center
15:24 Alba Tankers choose Seaber to reduce emissions by optimizing chartering processes