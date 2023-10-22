2023 October 22 10:04

MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine incident



TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) conducted on October 19 a tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine incident involving a chemical tanker owned and operated by MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. (MOLCT), MOL said in its news release.



Upon receiving the initial report on the incident, MOL organized an Emergency Control Headquarters in the "Crisis Response Room," which was newly established in March 2023, and via a large video wall and a web conferencing system, established communications linking the Head Office, overseas group companies, and the Safety Operation Supporting Center (SOSC). The headquarters confirmed emergency cooperation and proceeded with a hands-on tabletop drill. MOL continually enhances its expertise in emergency response by simulating serious marine accidents and incidents through tabletop drills, raising safety awareness throughout the MOL Group and pursuing its goal of becoming "a world leader in safe operation."



Under the drill scenario, a fire broke out in the cargo hold of a chemical tanker owned and operated by MOLCT as it was sailing fully laden off the southern coast of Izu Oshima. The vessel was deemed unsafe for crewmembers to stay onboard, and they had no choice but to abandon ship. The tanker stranded in shallow waters off Izu Oshima and spilled fuel oil.



To reconfirm processes such as reporting and communication that are critical in an emergency, the time frame of the drill spanned from the occurrence of the incident to a simulated press conference, and verified the company's capability to ensure smooth cooperation and information-gathering among concerned parties. In addition, based on the information collected, the headquarters discussed responses to be taken as the shipowner and operator, reviewed the emergency response system, and then practiced responding to media inquiries at a press conference simulation.