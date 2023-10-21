2023 October 21 15:39

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority joins IPCSA’s global membership

The Port of Vancouver is able to handle the most diversified range of cargo in North America



The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) has announced that the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is joining its global membership with the introduction of their Connect+ digitalisation and optimisation programmes, IPCSA International said.



As the federal agency responsible for Canada’s largest port, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority oversees the use of port land and water. The Port of Vancouver is able to handle the most diversified range of cargo in North America: bulk, containers, breakbulk, liquid bulk, automobiles and cruise.



Vancouver Fraser Port Authority recently launched its Connect+ programme to bring together and develop the port authority’s supply chain digitalisation and optimisation projects. The aim is to increase innovation, data sharing and collaboration across the supply chains that move through the port.