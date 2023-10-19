2023 October 19 16:42

COLI Shipping & Transport completes transport of a 140-tonne shiploader and related project cargo

After 2,5 months of engineering and logistics preparation, COLI successfully delivered a second hand shiploader and related project cargo from Hamriyah,UAE, to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, according to the company's release. The project was handled by COLI’s Istanbul Team in 27 days.

The main unit, i.e. a 15,5 x 8 x 8,4 m shiploader, was initially surveyed by a local team of engineers that the company deployed in the UAE to make sure all hydraulics and steerings were in order. To this effect, they also carried out a measurement study. In 2 days the cargoes were moved from a laydown area located near the Hamriyah Port and prepared for lifting and transport, incl. handling local customs clearance.

COLI’s team then loaded the cargo onto trailers, transporting it to a carefully selected vessel. Upon arrival to Rotterdam terminal, the team had also arranged for the cargoes to be transshipped to a barge and delivered to the consignee’s terminal in Rotterdam. All units were successfully delivered in sound condition. The entire operation, from the day of loading at UAE up to the cargo’s arrival at the Rotterdam terminal, took 27 days.

With the exception of import customs clearance in the Port of Rotterdam, all related services were provided by COLI’s team.