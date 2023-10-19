2023 October 19 11:34

Hamburg Port Authority adjusts port fees as of January 2024

Due to the continued very high inflation and increased prices, the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) will raise port fees by an average of 6.5 percent from January 01, 2024, according to the company's release.



With the new port fees, the HPA is also simplifying the tariff structure. For example, the quantity component is eliminated. This leads to more transparency and less effort on all sides. Furthermore, the previously temporary quantum discount will be de-funded, extended and increased in volume.

At the same time, the environmental component will be given greater weight. In the area of inland waterway shipping, under certain conditions significant charges will be waived for a limited period until the end of 2028 if the ships in question are operated exclusively with electricity generated in an environmentally friendly manner.