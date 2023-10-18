2023 October 18 15:13

Gasum delivers LNG cargo to Inkoo terminal

Nordic energy company Gasum's first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Inkoo floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) has arrived and unloading has been started. At the FSRU LNG is regasified and fed into the gas pipeline grid in Finland, according to the company's release.

While this cargo was ordered by Gasum some time ago, the delivery comes at a critical time as gas flow in the Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down on 8 October due to a rupture. Repair of the pipeline is expected to take at least five months, which means that it can be used again at the earliest in April 2024.

The LNG cargo was supplied by Gasum’s longtime partner Equinor and it comes from the USA. Equinor is a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company with a presence in 30 countries around the world.