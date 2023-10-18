2023 October 18 14:03

Port of Helsinki total cargo traffic down 9.1% to 10.4 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2023

Between January and September, the total cargo traffic via the Port of Helsinki amounted to 10.4 million tonnes, which was 9.1% less than the corresponding period of the previous year, which reached a record high in cargo volumes. Of this amount, 4.7 million tonnes (-13.4%) was in import and 5.4 million tonnes (-8.8%) in exports, according to the company's release.

The amount of unitised cargo traffic was 8.7 million tonnes, which was 9.4% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Container traffic decreased by 12.3% in terms of tonnes, while the decrease in wheeled traffic was 8.1%.



In the Port of Helsinki's liner passenger traffic, there were 6.9 million passengers from January to September, which is 15.4% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A total of 5.5 million passengers travelled on the busiest shipping route between Helsinki and Tallinn from January to September. Furthermore, traffic to and from Stockholm was also busy, particularly in the summer. The route was travelled by 1.2 million passengers.

The international cruise season ran from mid-April to the end of September. During that time, Helsinki was visited by 90 ships and nearly 163,000 cruise passengers.

Moreover, the ships carried a significantly higher number of passengers compared to the previous year.