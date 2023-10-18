2023 October 18 12:43

Excelerate Energy and Petrobras sign 10-year charter for FSRU Sequoia

Excelerate Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. signed a ten-year contract to charter the floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) Sequoia. Under the Time Charter Party and Operation and Services Agreement, which will commence on January 1, 2024, Excelerate will continue to deploy the Sequoia to provide regasification services in Brazil, primarily at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia, according to the company's release.



Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras’s LNG import terminals. In addition to the Sequoia, Excelerate’s FSRU Experience is currently providing regasification services in Brazil. Maintaining a continued presence in the Brazilian market is a fundamental part of Excelerate’s strategic position as a reliable backstop to the country’s energy system for which intermittent renewable energy contributes approximately 85 percent.



