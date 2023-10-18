2023 October 18 10:23

Port of Montreal receives $150M for container terminal project

The Port of Montreal has revealed that the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) allocated $150 million for port’s container terminal project in Contrecœur, according to Offshore Energy.

Back in 2021, the Port of Montreal’s expansion of its activities at Contrecœur received a favourable Decision Statement from Canada’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, allowing the project to proceed.

The new financial support will enable the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) to implement a new delivery model for the major expansion project on Montreal’s South Shore. Under the new approach, the port will be taking over some of the responsibilities for carrying out the project and cancel the current call for tenders to opt for a more agile approach. Work on the future terminal will be carried out in hybrid mode.

Specifically, the Port of Montreal will act as prime contractor for this phase, which includes dock construction and dredging work. Project planning will use a Design-Build approach with a specialized firm assisting the MPA for the next 9 to 12 months. At the end of this phase, the MPA will assign the project works according to its procurement processes, and will present an updated schedule for this component of the project works.

Meanwhile, will issue a Request for Proposals in early 2024 to select a private partner to build the terminal (container yard, buildings, facilities and rail connection). This private partner will also operate and maintain the terminal under a DBFOM (Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain).

As a result, the DBFOM procurement process launched in November 2021, which included both the terminal’s construction work (marine and land site) and its operation, has been cancelled to make way for this new method to successfully carry out the project that is better suited to today’s reality.

At the beginning of this year, the port announced it plans to allocate $335+ million in its new five-year investment plan for its infrastructure on the Island of Montreal.