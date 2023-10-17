2023 October 17 16:58

Port of Tanjung Pelepas breaks 12-hour shift volume record

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) has set a new shift volume record with 13,700 quayside moves in a single 12 hours shift, breaking the previous record of 12,557 moves set in 2020, according to the company's release.

The result also set a new hourly movement record of 1,308 quayside moves.



PTP has implemented several sustainable solutions including efforts to reduce carbon footprint by electrifying equipment, introducing various automation initiatives such as the Asset Digitisation Programme and collaborating with local academia on studies of Prime Mover Automation.

The port has also introduced a female empowerment agenda to attract more women into its workforce, especially as terminal equipment drivers.

A joint venture between MMC Group (70%) and APM Terminals (30%), PTP is Malaysia’s busiest transhipment hub with the capacity to handle 13m teu annually.

The port is ranked 15th in the world among the top container ports providing services to major shipping lines and box operators in Malaysia and to the global market.