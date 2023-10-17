2023 October 17 15:24

Alba Tankers choose Seaber to reduce emissions by optimizing chartering processes

Seaber.io, the Finnish maritime technology company, has announced a cooperation with Alba Tankers, who commercially operate chemical and oil tankers in the area of North Europe-West Mediterranean. Headquartered in Denmark, their chartering and commercial team is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. With the help of Seaber’s solution Alba Tankers will optimize chartering and scheduling processes leading to increased efficiency as well as reduced emissions.

Alba Tankers mainly focuses on vessels below 20,000 DWT, trading petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils with a fleet of 20 vessels. Their mission is to operate the vessels with a passion for safety, environment, quality and economy exceeding the expectations of clients, employees and society.

Commercial operators like Alba Tankers use the Seaber solution for maximizing fleet TCE by supercharging chartering and scheduling functions and also estimate the impact of EU ETS, which is coming into force starting in 2024.

Seaber is uniquely positioned to digitally transform the shipping industry and bring down its environmental impact. Both shipowners and charterers benefit from Seaber’s web-based application allowing them to maximize efficiencies in planning and scheduling. In addition to single-cargo voyages, Seaber supports multi-parcel and multi-port voyages. The technology, based on a modern tech stack, integrates seamlessly with existing software solutions such as Voyage Management Systems and ERP’s.



Alba is an Owner and Commercial Operator of Chemical- and Oil Tankers. The headquarter is located in Denmark, and the chartering and commercial team is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The main focus is below 20,000 DWT, trading Petroleum Products, Chemicals and Vegetable Oils. Alba brings a solid amount of experience in Chartering, Strategic Planning and Technical expertise, and have a track record of out-performing the market in their operating sectors. The team of senior professionals bring the separate skill-sets required to build cargo flows required for maximizing returns from the vessels.



Seaber is a Finnish maritime software company dedicated to reducing inefficiencies, costs and the environmental impact of bulk and break bulk shipping. The Seaber software solution helps cargo owners and shipowners plan, communicate, operate and optimize cargo flows and fleet schedules. This results in improved asset utilization and profitability, streamlined port calls as well as reduced fuel consumption and emissions. Seaber’s mission is to drive the digital transformation of maritime logistics and the entire shipping industry.