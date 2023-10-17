2023 October 17 12:42

Federal funding headed to Port of Oakland for hydrogen projects

California was named as one of seven regional hubs across the country that combined, will receive a total of $7 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding. The funding is aimed at advancing the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen. These regional hubs will produce and use hydrogen, improve air quality, and support California’s workforce with green jobs.

Port of Oakland is a partner in the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), a statewide public-private partnership that will build the framework for California’s renewable, clean hydrogen hub. ARCHES was the coordinator for California’s federal hydrogen hub grant application that included Port of Oakland projects. Port of Oakland’s projects include construction of hydrogen fueling stations and replacement of cargo handling equipment with zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology. Details of the Port of Oakland's portion of the grant will be developed over the coming months, in coordination with ARCHES and the Department of Energy.

In 2019, the Port approved a bold initiative to create a zero-emissions seaport. The Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan provides the strategy and process for the transition from a fossil fuel-based seaport to decarbonized goods movement port operations.



