2023 October 16 11:10

MPP, RMI, Systemiq, Power2X and industry leaders form a coalition to enable first clean hydrogen shipment across Atlantic by 2026

The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), RMI, Systemiq, Power2X, and industry leaders have formed a coalition to encourage and enable shipment of the first shipment of clean hydrogen from the United States to Europe by 2026. The Transatlantic Clean Hydrogen Trade Coalition (H2TC) will concentrate on supporting first movers in the US Gulf Coast and Northwestern Europe, with the goal of facilitating trade of more than three million metric tons per year of hydrogen in the form of ammonia and methanol through this corridor by 2030.

Coalition partners include the Center for Houston’s Future, the Port of Corpus Christi, and the Port of Rotterdam. MPP will serve as its Secretariat. The coalition is building membership, and its work has thus far been endorsed by over 20 companies central to the developing hydrogen economy including Ambient Fuels, Apex Clean Energy, Buckeye, BAES Infrastructure, Intersect Power, Linde, LyondellBasell, NextEra Energy, OCI, Shell, STX, Trafigura and Zhero.

H2TC aims to significantly contribute to the EU’s goal of importing 10 million metric tons per year of renewable hydrogen by 2030.

Clean hydrogen provides a vital substitute for fossil fuels in essential industries such as fertilizer production and steelmaking, and its derivatives are the leading alternative to highly polluting bunker fuel in maritime shipping. Producers from the US Gulf Coast are expected to be among the most cost-competitive clean hydrogen exporters to Europe, given the region’s world-class ports, existing energy infrastructure networks, access to specialized labor, and other strategic advantages.

H2TC will grant members access to in-depth analysis of regulatory and infrastructure requirements, supply and demand matching, and integration with capital markets. Members plan to collaborate closely with US and European governments to help them attain clean energy targets and inform regulatory frameworks to enable trade.

The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) is an alliance of leading companies and climate action organizations working to decarbonize seven hard-to-abate industrial and mobility sectors: aluminum, aviation, cement and concrete, chemicals, shipping, steel and trucking.

MPP’s 2030 Milestones are real-economy targets for action in this decade to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, developed from sector transition strategies endorsed by more than 200 companies. MPP was founded to foster radical collaboration between stakeholders in industry, finance, policy and markets by four partners: Energy Transitions Commission, RMI, We Mean Business Coalition and the World Economic Forum.



RMI, founded as Rocky Mountain Institute, is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world’s most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030.

Systemiq is a collaborative system designer that provides coalition building, specialist advisory services, leadership transformation, policy development, redesign of markets and value chains, capital mobilization, on-the-ground action, and incubation of and investment in early-stage businesses. Founded in 2016 to drive the achievement of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, Systemiq aims to bring speed and scale to transform five key systems: energy, nature and food, materials, the built environment, and finance. Systemiq achieves their goals by developing trusted, wholehearted partnerships with leaders in civil society, innovative investors, government, business, and finance.



Power2X accelerates the energy and feedstock transition by delivering solutions from strategy to operation in all energy intensive value chains. They focus on projects for clean and green molecules such as green (and blue) hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, and biofuels. The company works with large scale industry decarbonization projects, both in existing and newly built plants, to meet their energy transition goals. Power2X’s involvement in these projects ranges from investment and project ownership to external advisership.