  • Home
  • News
  • BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 15 16:02

    BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace

    To meet increased demand for ballast water treatment systems from operators of workboats, yachts, research ships, OSVs, and similar-sized vessels, UV-based water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has introduced what is arguably the smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace, the Group said.

    The new BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini - more compact than the company’s existing low-flow BIO-SEA L range - is a fully automated filtration + UV-based system designed to treat ballast water flow rates between 13m3/h and 30m3/h from a unit that has a skid footprint of just 1m2.

    Part of its “L” range (for flow rates from 13m3/h to 120 m3/h), the addition of the new L Mini means there is now a dedicated low-flow BIO-SEA BWTS for processing capacities below 30m3/h.

    “We have been able to reduce system footprint and overall size without impacting performance,” said Pierre Decloedt, Technical Director, BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group. “Essentially, what we have done is added component flexibility and reduced the height of the system – a key consideration when trying to fit a ballast water treatment system into a small machinery space. The L01-0030 Mini is the smallest, most compact BWTS we have designed for this market sector.”

    Chemical-free, with zero active substances and by-products, the BIO-SEA Mini has been tested in low UV water transmittance conditions with performance unaffected by water temperature and salinity.

    With a white gloss finish, CuNiFe pipework, high-quality components, filter choices, and drip tray as options, the L01-0030 Mini can be delivered as a covered skid allowing for installation in areas outside the machinery room, such as the hangar, garage, or indeed, an open space. A loose component modular version is also available.

    “There are always space constraints, even on newbuild yachts. But we have listened to builders, managers, and owners to produce a compact, completely automated, plug-in-and-play BWTS that meets their dimensional and performance requirements,” he said.

    BIO-SEA Unit Director Maxime Dedeurwaerder furthered that the development originates from a technical management company’s request to source a BWTS compatible with the machinery space dimensions of a yacht undergoing refit.

    “The company couldn’t find a suitably sized BWTS and asked for a USCG extension until the Mini 30 was ready this summer.”

    Dedeurwaerder confirmed that BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group has already received orders for the new BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini. “We have four firm orders since launching the Mini 30 in July, two of these orders are for newbuild superyachts and we are also in discussions with a Mediterranean yard to refit a 33 m yacht with a BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini modular version (loose components). If the project moves forward, it would be the smallest super yacht equipped with BIO-SEA BWTS.

    “Any small ship that is mandated to comply with the BWM Convention now has a solution available that is certified to meet IMO & USCG standards. It is also future-proofed for more stringent rules should smaller vessels fall under IMO scrutiny, in coming years.”

    Dedeurwaerder added: “In a fast-evolving marketplace, system flexibility, agility, and scalability are crucial in meeting current and future ballast water treatment requirements. By providing effective, high-performing turnkey BWT solutions with our customary short lead teams, we can remain the foremost provider of ballast water treatment systems for the low-flow market.”

    BIO UV Group has a range of certified UV-based BWTS for all types of vessels and ballast water flow rates. The France-based listed company also provides 3D scanning, design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services as part of a complete turnkey BWTS package.

    BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group will debut the L01-0030 Mini at the METSTRADE show, which takes place at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, November 15-17, 2023.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 15

16:02 BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace
15:29 Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology form strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry
13:16 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt™ across fleet
12:49 John-Kaare Aune to leave the Wallem Group, John Rowley appointed as next CEO
11:23 DP World raises $1.5 billion Green Sukuk to support sustainability ambitions
09:37 Finnish company to supply DC-Hub and unique protection devices for world’s largest marine battery system

2023 October 14

16:03 Explora Journeys hosts a christening ceremony for its Explora I in NYC
14:38 China authorities update collision hotspot warnings
12:04 GPA ‘all-in’ on building best gateway for U.S. supply chains
10:12 16 states in the U.S.A awarded $7 billion to develop regional hydrogen hubs

2023 October 13

18:07 CMA CGM Unveils the strategy for its recently acquired Global Container Terminals in Bayonne and New York ports
17:32 Finland to restrict access to LNG port after gas pipeline damage
17:17 Volume of Kazakh KEBCO oil shipped via Russian ports falls 19% in Sept - Reuters
16:41 Hambantota International Port posts record in September 2023
15:55 Port of Corpus Christi announces Q3 volumes
15:36 Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%
15:24 MITSUI E&S receives one of the largest order for 30 numbers of cargo handling cranes in Vietnam
14:59 Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces operating results for H1 2023
14:23 Novel design for floating offshore wind approved by ABS
13:45 Consortium of four companies wins tender for Port Community System in the Romanian port of Constanta
13:24 Zhoushan overtakes Fujairah as world's third-largest bunkering port
12:40 New logistics setup enables more climate friendly export of Swedish pulp through the Port of Gothenburg
12:11 The project to create infrastructure for deployment of a floating power unit in Pevek gets green light from Glavgosexpertiza
12:01 World's first LNG-fueled Panamax commences operation
11:36 TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
11:03 Maersk considers ordering 15 more methanol-fuelled containerships
10:45 Molgas Group completes first LNG bunkering at Rotterdam
10:25 Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
10:13 Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental impact report for low-carbon cement-processing facility project

2023 October 12

18:07 MOL Cruises announces the name of the new ship
17:41 MITSUI E&S and Liberaware сonduct demonstration experiment using small-sized drone for internal structure inspection of container crane
17:36 The Northern delivery law to help reduce cargo delivery time by 25%, prices - by up to 20%, official says
17:12 ICS welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation to full membership
16:38 Mawani container traffic up 11.66% to 732,293 TEUs in September
16:05 FueLNG completes its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery
15:36 MAN to investigate engine concepts for maritime hydrogen applications
15:10 Sallaum Lines opts for Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Programme
15:03 Maersk signs deal with Starlink for its Ocean fleet
14:33 China's first hydrogen fuel cell ship completes maiden voyage
14:00 Damen wins class and flag states approval in principle for future methanol-fuelled workboats
13:36 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt across fleet
13:21 Van Oord signs IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector
12:50 Dublin Port Company signs the Agenda 2030 by AIVP
12:10 The Methanol Institute Welcomes Royal Caribbean Group
11:40 DEME Offshore secures cable contract for first offshore wind farm in Poland
11:20 Tallink Grupp launches vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Helsinki route
10:47 Global containership orderbook expands to record high - Alphaliner
10:23 Euronav announces fleet expansion
10:05 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2023
09:55 MAN Energy Solutions signs with Spire to accelerate digitalisation strategy
09:09 Russia develops a few logistics projects for coal exports, along with the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railways expansion

2023 October 11

18:07 Trafigura increases commitment to green hydrogen
17:38 VEB.RF expert: Russia needs to build its own oil hubs in India, Indonesia, China
17:14 Mass flow meter Bunker measurement system mandatory as of 1 January 2026
17:05 Athenian Sea Carriers orders 4 LNG and methanol-ready chemical tankers
16:59 The world's first methanol-powered container ship moored at the Port of Gothenburg
16:55 SNSZ Shipyard kicks off sea trials of the MCMV Lev Chernavin
16:35 Azerbaijan, Russia discuss implementation of North-South transport corridor project
16:05 Advent’s fuel cells to power Technohull vessel
15:39 Rotterdam and Oslo Cities sign MoU for new Green Corridor
14:53 Second electric tugboat for Canada’s LNG export facility arrives in Vancouver
14:25 Galveston Wharves awarded $1 mln TCEQ grant for shore power pilot
13:57 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of Yang-Ming
12:41 OOCL names its sixth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Gdynia”
12:09 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign export cable contracts for Baltyk II & III offshore wind farms
11:45 SOHAR Freezone elevates its automotive logistics operations
11:20 QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies sign a 27-year LNG supply agreement for up to 3.5 MTPA to France
11:18 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port of Antwerp-Bruges for supply of six new RSD tugs
11:14 Morcenter TEK: Exports volume at Russian seaports rose 7.7% in Jan-Sept 2023
10:35 Marlink signs multi-year agreement on EUTELSAT 10B for maritime connectivity over EMEA