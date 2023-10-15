2023 October 15 16:02

BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace

To meet increased demand for ballast water treatment systems from operators of workboats, yachts, research ships, OSVs, and similar-sized vessels, UV-based water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has introduced what is arguably the smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace, the Group said.



The new BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini - more compact than the company’s existing low-flow BIO-SEA L range - is a fully automated filtration + UV-based system designed to treat ballast water flow rates between 13m3/h and 30m3/h from a unit that has a skid footprint of just 1m2.



Part of its “L” range (for flow rates from 13m3/h to 120 m3/h), the addition of the new L Mini means there is now a dedicated low-flow BIO-SEA BWTS for processing capacities below 30m3/h.



“We have been able to reduce system footprint and overall size without impacting performance,” said Pierre Decloedt, Technical Director, BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group. “Essentially, what we have done is added component flexibility and reduced the height of the system – a key consideration when trying to fit a ballast water treatment system into a small machinery space. The L01-0030 Mini is the smallest, most compact BWTS we have designed for this market sector.”



Chemical-free, with zero active substances and by-products, the BIO-SEA Mini has been tested in low UV water transmittance conditions with performance unaffected by water temperature and salinity.



With a white gloss finish, CuNiFe pipework, high-quality components, filter choices, and drip tray as options, the L01-0030 Mini can be delivered as a covered skid allowing for installation in areas outside the machinery room, such as the hangar, garage, or indeed, an open space. A loose component modular version is also available.



“There are always space constraints, even on newbuild yachts. But we have listened to builders, managers, and owners to produce a compact, completely automated, plug-in-and-play BWTS that meets their dimensional and performance requirements,” he said.



BIO-SEA Unit Director Maxime Dedeurwaerder furthered that the development originates from a technical management company’s request to source a BWTS compatible with the machinery space dimensions of a yacht undergoing refit.



“The company couldn’t find a suitably sized BWTS and asked for a USCG extension until the Mini 30 was ready this summer.”



Dedeurwaerder confirmed that BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group has already received orders for the new BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini. “We have four firm orders since launching the Mini 30 in July, two of these orders are for newbuild superyachts and we are also in discussions with a Mediterranean yard to refit a 33 m yacht with a BIO-SEA L01-0030 Mini modular version (loose components). If the project moves forward, it would be the smallest super yacht equipped with BIO-SEA BWTS.



“Any small ship that is mandated to comply with the BWM Convention now has a solution available that is certified to meet IMO & USCG standards. It is also future-proofed for more stringent rules should smaller vessels fall under IMO scrutiny, in coming years.”



Dedeurwaerder added: “In a fast-evolving marketplace, system flexibility, agility, and scalability are crucial in meeting current and future ballast water treatment requirements. By providing effective, high-performing turnkey BWT solutions with our customary short lead teams, we can remain the foremost provider of ballast water treatment systems for the low-flow market.”



BIO UV Group has a range of certified UV-based BWTS for all types of vessels and ballast water flow rates. The France-based listed company also provides 3D scanning, design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services as part of a complete turnkey BWTS package.



BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group will debut the L01-0030 Mini at the METSTRADE show, which takes place at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, November 15-17, 2023.