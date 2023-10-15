  • Home
    Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology form strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry

    The new partnership that will "transform" the way Kongsberg supports Turkish shipyards and electrification in the industry

    Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology have formed a strategic collaboration alliance to support the supply of low voltage electrical products and engineering services to Turkish shipyards, Kongsberg Maritime said.

    BMA Technology, based in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, east of Istanbul, is a technology company providing electrical system solutions for the marine industry.

    As part of the alliance agreement, BMA Technology will manufacture, assemble and test Kongsberg Maritime low voltage electrical products in its facility in Türkiye. The company will also provide engineering support and perform commissioning work on the products at the local shipyards, working alongside the Kongsberg Maritime team in Istanbul.

    Mr. Knut Ivar Dybdal, Senior Vice President from Kongsberg Maritime, said: “We’re delighted to have formed this alliance with BMA Technology, which will transform the way we can provide local, dedicated support and supply high-quality electrical products direct to the numerous Turkish shipyards.

    “As the shipping industry moves towards more electrification of vessels, we need to evolve the range of products and services we can provide. This strategic alliance brings both companies together with a shared goal of providing more advanced electrical propulsion solutions direct to shipyards. It also has the added benefit of a local, highly skilled and dedicated team able to work closely with the ship builders, through installation and commissioning of these complex electrical systems”.

    BMA Technology is an electrical solution provider, with a prime focus on development, software engineering and production of systems for electrical propulsion of ships. Its electrical systems are installed on a growing number of vessels, across a range of sectors including fishing, offshore, tugboats and passenger.

    Mr. Ferhat Özdamar, Chairman of Board, of BMA Technology expressed his contentment in this strategic partnership, saying: “This strategic partnership is a momentous occasion for us. We are enthusiastic to join forces with Kongsberg Maritime, a global leader renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence. Together, we are set to deliver cutting-edge solutions to local and global market”.

