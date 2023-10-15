  • Home
  • News
  • John-Kaare Aune to leave the Wallem Group, John Rowley appointed as next CEO
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 15 12:49

    John-Kaare Aune to leave the Wallem Group, John Rowley appointed as next CEO

    John Rowley to succeed John-Kaare Aune with effect from 1st January 2024

    The Board of Directors of Wallem Group today announced that John-Kaare Aune will be stepping aside as Wallem Group’s CEO and after a period of transition will leave in January 2024. Having joined Wallem in 2019 as Managing Director, Shipmanagement, John-Kaare Aune was appointed as Group CEO in January 2021, the Group said.

    Nigel Hill, Wallem Group Chairman, said, ‘On behalf of the Wallem Board, I would like to thank John for his leadership and dedication over the past three years as CEO. We are grateful for his hard work and commitment in stabilising Wallem’s operations and positioning the company for growth after what has been a challenging time for the maritime industry. We respect John’s decision, and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes for the future.’

    On his departure, John-Kaare Aune, outgoing Wallem Group CEO, said, ‘It was a difficult decision to step aside as the Wallem Group CEO.  However, with operations having normalised after the impact of the pandemic, I felt that the time was right.  Now that my successor has been identified, I will be exploring new opportunities. It has been an honour to have had the opportunity to be part of the Wallem Group, we have improved client service levels, continued the digitalisation of the company services, and set the foundation for Wallem’s journey towards decarbonisation. I would like to thank our shareholders, Board of Directors, our excellent clients and all my colleagues ashore and at sea for their support during my time at Wallem. I wish the Wallem Group and my successor every success in the years to come.’

    Following Aune’s departure, the Wallem Board has appointed John Rowley to succeed him, with effect from 1st January 2024.  John is currently Senior Vice President Global Food and Transportation

    Divisions at NSF, prior to which he was CEO SAI Global Assurance following eight years on the executive team at the Lloyds Register Group, as CEO Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) as well as the Group’s Asia Pacific President.

    On John Rowley’s appointment, Nigel Hill, Wallem Group Chairman, said, ‘We are delighted to appoint John Rowley as Wallem Group’s next CEO with his experience in, and understanding of, the global maritime industry and his successful track record of accelerating revenue growth across a number of industry sectors. The Wallem Board and I look forward to working with him to ensure the success of the next stage of Wallem’s journey.’

    John Rowley, incoming Wallem Group CEO, said, ‘I am thrilled to be joining Wallem Group as CEO of this amazing organisation. Wallem is one of the maritime industry’s most trusted and respected brands, and I look forward to working together with the Wallem board, management, and employees, as well as the many clients and stakeholders, to lead the company forwards through the next chapter of its incredible voyage.’

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 15

16:02 BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace
15:29 Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology form strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry
13:16 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt™ across fleet
12:49 John-Kaare Aune to leave the Wallem Group, John Rowley appointed as next CEO
11:23 DP World raises $1.5 billion Green Sukuk to support sustainability ambitions
09:37 Finnish company to supply DC-Hub and unique protection devices for world’s largest marine battery system

2023 October 14

16:03 Explora Journeys hosts a christening ceremony for its Explora I in NYC
14:38 China authorities update collision hotspot warnings
12:04 GPA ‘all-in’ on building best gateway for U.S. supply chains
10:12 16 states in the U.S.A awarded $7 billion to develop regional hydrogen hubs

2023 October 13

18:07 CMA CGM Unveils the strategy for its recently acquired Global Container Terminals in Bayonne and New York ports
17:32 Finland to restrict access to LNG port after gas pipeline damage
17:17 Volume of Kazakh KEBCO oil shipped via Russian ports falls 19% in Sept - Reuters
16:41 Hambantota International Port posts record in September 2023
15:55 Port of Corpus Christi announces Q3 volumes
15:36 Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%
15:24 MITSUI E&S receives one of the largest order for 30 numbers of cargo handling cranes in Vietnam
14:59 Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces operating results for H1 2023
14:23 Novel design for floating offshore wind approved by ABS
13:45 Consortium of four companies wins tender for Port Community System in the Romanian port of Constanta
13:24 Zhoushan overtakes Fujairah as world's third-largest bunkering port
12:40 New logistics setup enables more climate friendly export of Swedish pulp through the Port of Gothenburg
12:11 The project to create infrastructure for deployment of a floating power unit in Pevek gets green light from Glavgosexpertiza
12:01 World's first LNG-fueled Panamax commences operation
11:36 TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
11:03 Maersk considers ordering 15 more methanol-fuelled containerships
10:45 Molgas Group completes first LNG bunkering at Rotterdam
10:25 Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
10:13 Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental impact report for low-carbon cement-processing facility project

2023 October 12

18:07 MOL Cruises announces the name of the new ship
17:41 MITSUI E&S and Liberaware сonduct demonstration experiment using small-sized drone for internal structure inspection of container crane
17:36 The Northern delivery law to help reduce cargo delivery time by 25%, prices - by up to 20%, official says
17:12 ICS welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation to full membership
16:38 Mawani container traffic up 11.66% to 732,293 TEUs in September
16:05 FueLNG completes its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery
15:36 MAN to investigate engine concepts for maritime hydrogen applications
15:10 Sallaum Lines opts for Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Programme
15:03 Maersk signs deal with Starlink for its Ocean fleet
14:33 China's first hydrogen fuel cell ship completes maiden voyage
14:00 Damen wins class and flag states approval in principle for future methanol-fuelled workboats
13:36 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt across fleet
13:21 Van Oord signs IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector
12:50 Dublin Port Company signs the Agenda 2030 by AIVP
12:10 The Methanol Institute Welcomes Royal Caribbean Group
11:40 DEME Offshore secures cable contract for first offshore wind farm in Poland
11:20 Tallink Grupp launches vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Helsinki route
10:47 Global containership orderbook expands to record high - Alphaliner
10:23 Euronav announces fleet expansion
10:05 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2023
09:55 MAN Energy Solutions signs with Spire to accelerate digitalisation strategy
09:09 Russia develops a few logistics projects for coal exports, along with the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railways expansion

2023 October 11

18:07 Trafigura increases commitment to green hydrogen
17:38 VEB.RF expert: Russia needs to build its own oil hubs in India, Indonesia, China
17:14 Mass flow meter Bunker measurement system mandatory as of 1 January 2026
17:05 Athenian Sea Carriers orders 4 LNG and methanol-ready chemical tankers
16:59 The world's first methanol-powered container ship moored at the Port of Gothenburg
16:55 SNSZ Shipyard kicks off sea trials of the MCMV Lev Chernavin
16:35 Azerbaijan, Russia discuss implementation of North-South transport corridor project
16:05 Advent’s fuel cells to power Technohull vessel
15:39 Rotterdam and Oslo Cities sign MoU for new Green Corridor
14:53 Second electric tugboat for Canada’s LNG export facility arrives in Vancouver
14:25 Galveston Wharves awarded $1 mln TCEQ grant for shore power pilot
13:57 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of Yang-Ming
12:41 OOCL names its sixth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Gdynia”
12:09 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign export cable contracts for Baltyk II & III offshore wind farms
11:45 SOHAR Freezone elevates its automotive logistics operations
11:20 QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies sign a 27-year LNG supply agreement for up to 3.5 MTPA to France
11:18 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port of Antwerp-Bruges for supply of six new RSD tugs
11:14 Morcenter TEK: Exports volume at Russian seaports rose 7.7% in Jan-Sept 2023
10:35 Marlink signs multi-year agreement on EUTELSAT 10B for maritime connectivity over EMEA