2023 October 15 13:16

Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt™ across fleet

The leading German shipping company will equip their entire fleet of VLOCs and Newcastlemaxes with Yara Marine Technologies’ propulsion optimization technology.



Neu Seeschiffahrt and Oslo, Norway headquartered Yara Marine technologies (YMT) have signed an agreement to install the propulsion optimization technology FuelOpt™ across their fleet of six Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC) and two recently acquired Newcastlemax vessels in 2024, YMT said.



Extremely versatile, the FuelOpt™ system can be retrofitted onto existing vessels or installed on newbuilds and is compatible with any type of propeller or engine. Compatible with all existing and future fuels, the system reduces fuel consumption and associated emissions by automatically adapting the vessel’s propulsive power to real-time environmental conditions. This eliminates costly variations in speed and power without necessitating additional personnel onboard. The result is an ideal pathway to regulatory compliance, with the added benefit of reducing operating expenditures.



William Wallace, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Neu Seeschiffahrt, says, “Reducing fuel consumption without sacrificing efficiency is the simplest route to futureproofing cost-effective and sustainable operations. This agreement with Yara Marine Technologies is part of the new management’s vision to develop a fuel efficient and competitive fleet as we continue to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective transportation services to our customers in the steel and mining industries worldwide. We look forward to working together and collaborating on further solutions in the coming years.”



Vessels retrofitted with FuelOpt™ have all performance and navigational data logged automatically in the vessel’s performance management and reporting software. This data can be synchronised with fleet management software — such as Yara Marine’s Fleet Analytics or third-party systems — to enable ship owners and operators to address the reporting requirements for Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and year-on-year Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) improvements.



Aleksander Askeland, Chief Sales Officer at Yara Marine Technologies, says, “It is always a pleasure to work closely with clients who are committed to taking immediate action on emission reductions. Our industry’s shift to greener operations benefits us all — and we are proud to offer a range of technological solutions that are viable, immediate and futureproof ways to decarbonise shipping. We look forward to supporting Neu Seeschiffahrt on their compliance and sustainability journey.”



In addition to Neu Seeschiffahrt, YMT has also worked with Neste, Ardmore, Teekay, Stenersen, Donsötank, Stolt Tankers, Ektank and more to provide fuel savings via FuelOpt™across both short sea and deep-sea operations.



Yara Marine provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in its effort to drive the change toward sustainable shipping. Today, Yara Marine offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx Scrubbers and Vessel Optimization solutions (Route Pilot AI, FuelOpt, and Fleet Analytics) to turnkey Shore Power solutions and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.