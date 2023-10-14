2023 October 14 14:38

China authorities update collision hotspot warnings

China’s Maritime Safety Authority (MSA) has issued an updated list of accident black spots along its coast where fishing and deepsea vessels often dangerously cross paths.



Oasis P&I club has posted the updated list on its website with descriptions of warnings and particular dangers in each of the areas of concern. Another insurer, Gard has said that every year it handles claims for collisions between fishing vessels and merchant ships and the company warns merchant vessels and fishing boats to take extra care in areas where the two mix, Seatrade Maritime reported.



“Considering the difference in size and momentum between merchant vessels and fishing boats, such incidents can result in not only severe damage to the fishing boats but also loss of life. According to China MSA, during the period 2019 to 2021, collisions between merchant and fishing vessels have resulted in 248 fishermen losing their lives,” said a Gard notice.



The Norway headquartered Gard notes that fishing vessels, particularly at night, are at risk with communication equipment that may not work, or with fishing nets that cannot be seen from a larger vessel.



On some occasions there have been collisions where the merchant ship has not even realised that an accident has occurred.