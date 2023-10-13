2023 October 13 17:32

Finland to restrict access to LNG port after gas pipeline damage

Finland on Friday was tightening access to key parts of the country's Inkoo port, where a vessel to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) was installed last year, as part of efforts in the wider region to intensify security at energy installations, according to Reuters.

The move follows sudden damage on Sunday to a gas pipeline and telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia, in what investigators believe could have been deliberate sabotage.

Separately, Britain said it would step up its military presence in Northern Europe, including deploying 20,000 troops to the region next year, to help protect critical infrastructure. The announcement comes after a meeting of the leaders of Britain, Nordic and Baltic countries on the Baltic island of Gotland, during which damage to the pipe and cable was discussed.

​Norway supplies via pipelines about one third of all gas consumed in Britain. The outage on the Balticconnector pipeline makes Finland more dependent on importing gas via the Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) installed at Inkoo, the largest of two Finnish LNG receiving facilities. The terminals alone can make up for the supply lost via the damaged pipeline, market observers have said, and would give Finland enough capacity to cover peak winter demand. The Finnish interior ministry said it has launched a working group with the aim of adding the Inkoo port to a national decree on movement and residence permit restrictions.

There are currently 230 facilities on the interior ministry's list of restricted areas. Inkoo is also the landing point on the Finland end of the damaged pipeline.